134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

While the filing of 2018 tax returns was supposed to begin at 00:00 EET Friday, news broke Thursday evening that it was already possible to submit one's return. Thursday overnight, a total of 134,493 people already filed tax returns, with expected total refunds totalling €48.5 million.

Based on already filed returns, taxpayers owe a total of €900,000 in additional taxes, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) wrote on social media on Friday.

As of this year, there will be no restrictions on filing one's tax return via smartphone, which will see the same full functionality as tax returns filed online on a computer.

Use of the MTA's e-Tax system will be limited to 10,000 persons at a time in order to ensure users a smooth experience when filing one's taxes. The tax authority is asking taxpayers to be patient when it comes to logging in and using the e-Tax system to file their taxes, because as of this year, filing requirements have expanded to include some persons who were not previously required to file, meaning that the overall number of people filing taxes will increase this year.

Online tax returns will be pre-filled with information from the MTA's databases regarding an individual's income and expenses.

The online e-Tax system itself has also been revamped — in addition to a new look, the system has been simplified, with the amount of information needing to be submitted reduced and the amount of pre-filled information increased.

The MTA expects to refund a total of nearly €200 million to Estonian taxpayers this year.

The deadline for filing 2018 tax returns is 1 April. The MTA will start issuing tax refunds to individuals who filed their returns online beginning 26 February, and to those who filed on paper beginning 19 March.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!