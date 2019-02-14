news

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

Those who file their taxes online will begin to receive their tax rebates sooner than those who file on paper.
Those who file their taxes online will begin to receive their tax rebates sooner than those who file on paper.
Estonian taxpayers have from 00:00 EET on Friday, 15 February through 1 April to submit their 2018 tax returns. This year, Estonia's famously efficient tax return system will see some changes, including the fact that there will be no restrictions on filing one's taxes via smartphone.

Among the primary changes going into effect this tax season are the fact that deposit interest rates will be taxed as well, the data for which will already be reflected in the pre-filled form.

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has also concluded an agreement with Airbnb according to which the latter will submit relevant data to the former and which will likewise be reflected on one's return.

The annual tax-free income cap has also increased from €2,160 in 2017 to €6,000 in 2018, although the tax-free income rate for income between €14,400-25,200 will decrease to zero.

If a married individual has not taken advantage of tax incentives for which they are eligible and which are eligible for transfer to their spouse, this transfer will be done automatically.

No restrictions on filing taxes from smartphone

As of this year, there will be no restrictions on filing one's tax return via smartphone, which will see the same full functionality as tax returns filed online on a computer.

Online tax returns will be pre-filled with information from the MTA's databases regarding an individual's income and expenses. 

Use of the MTA's e-Tax system will be limited to 10,000 persons at a time in order to ensure users a smooth experience when filing one's taxes. The tax authority is asking taxpayers to be patient when it comes to logging in and using the e-Tax system to file their taxes, because as of this year, filing requirements have expanded to include some persons who were not previously required to file, meaning that the overall number of people filing taxes will increase this year.

The online e-Tax system itself has also been revamped — in addition to a new look, the system has been simplified, with the amount of information needing to be submitted reduced and the amount of pre-filled information increased.

The MTA will start issuing tax refunds to individuals who filed their returns online beginning 26 February, and to those who filed on paper beginning 19 March.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

