Estonian tax authority to refund €90.7 million

Nearly 650,000 people in Estonia filed their 2017 tax returns by the April 2 deadline, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) announced.

Of the 648,725 to file their tax returns, 97 percent submitted filed online, MTA spokesperson Rainer Laurits told ERR on Tuesday.

Based on the filed returns, the MTA is to refund €90.7 million, while another €37 million is to be paid to the tax authority.

Of the €30.9 million to be paid in land tax, €27.1 million, or 88 percent, was paid by the deadline.