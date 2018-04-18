news

Tax and Customs Board to survey Estonians' attitude towards paying tax ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia's chief tax collector, Valdur Laid.
Estonia's chief tax collector, Valdur Laid. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is planning a broad-based survey of Estonian residents' willingness to pay tax. As daily Eesti Päevaleht reported on Wednesday, the push follows a Finnish survey in which 95 percent of respondents agreed that paying tax is "one of a citizen's main obligations".

"Do people want to pay tax? What does this depend on, and what is their behavior in reality? We want to better understand how to influence this behavior, and what the attitude [towards taxes] is, how it might change, and why," MTA's director-general, Valdur Laid, told the paper.

According to Laid, Finland has already done such a study with the result that 95 percent of Finns agreed that paying tax is one of a citizen's main obligations towards the state.

"This doesn't mean that everybody is really keen to pay tax. Everybody wants to maximize their own well-being. But there is an understanding of what they get in return," Laid said.

In his assessment, the willingness of Estonia's residents to pay tax has recently decreased. Looking at how fiercely this is debated in society, for example regarding the tax package of the government, including the revision of the tax-free income limits among other things, talking to people in business, and seeing how the issue of income tax reform is treated by the media, Laid said it appeared to him that the general attitude has been "quieter" than it currently is.

That a certain restlessness occurred whenever taxes are changed though is natural, he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

taxtax and customs board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
17.04

Additional €117.5 million to be allocated to further develop e-state

17.04

Ratas accepts Aab's resignation, no successor announced yet

17.04

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab announces resignation

17.04

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union to change party's name

17.04

State expects €95.2 million lower excise revenue for 2018

17.04

Rescuers' salaries to go up 20 percent, police's 10 percent

16.04

Committee OKs bill allowing defense industry to handle military weapons

16.04

Kaljulaid meets with units to deploy to Lebanon, Afghanistan

BUSINESS
17.04

Elering planning €225-million bond issue, looking for investors

16.04

Committee OKs bill allowing defense industry to handle military weapons

16.04

Finance Ministry ups Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 4 percent

16.04

Elektrilevi begins building high-speed internet network in Tallinn

16.04

Strike at Rakvere meat plant to end Monday

15.04

Bank of Estonia: Labor productivity grew faster than labor costs in 2017

15.04

Rubesa: EU funding for Rail Baltica unclear after Brexit

15.04

Airport operator announces tender for works at Pärnu airport

Opinion
04.04

Opinion digest: Baltic presidents' meeting with Trump a 'milestone'

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The final decision is with the party's general meeting on June 2, 2018.

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union to change party's name

The leadership of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) decided on Monday to propose changing the party's name. The decision is with IRL's extended leadership, who are to meet on May 5, and the party's general meeting, set for June 2.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:09

Ministry keen to promote Estonia as hub for Chinese e-commerce businesses

12:14

New claims: Former Center ad man says party still owes him €1.24 million

11:37

Statistics Estonia finds 'almost half' of local businesses innovative

10:25

Tax and Customs Board to survey Estonians' attitude towards paying tax

09:10

Foreign Minister: Disregarding international laws has to come at a price

08:33

€2.4 billion to be allocated to national defense over next four years

17.04

Reform Party more than a million in the red, trying to track odd PR deal

17.04

Suspect arrested in killing of 15-year-old woman in Kohtla-Järve

17.04

Additional €117.5 million to be allocated to further develop e-state

17.04

Ratas accepts Aab's resignation, no successor announced yet

17.04

Elering planning €225-million bond issue, looking for investors

17.04

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab announces resignation

17.04

Pro Patria and Res Publica Union to change party's name

17.04

State expects €95.2 million lower excise revenue for 2018

17.04

Rescuers' salaries to go up 20 percent, police's 10 percent

16.04

Committee OKs bill allowing defense industry to handle military weapons

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

16.04

Kaljulaid meets with units to deploy to Lebanon, Afghanistan

16.04

EKRE to hold party congress in Tallinn on Sunday

16.04

Finance Ministry ups Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast to 4 percent

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: