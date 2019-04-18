April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fell the most, while support for the Reform Party and Estonia 200 grew the most in April, according to the results of a survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS. The three coalition parties have the combined support of 49% of voters, while the opposition is supported by 38%.

Were Riigikogu elections to take place tomorrow, 30% of voters would vote for the opposition Reform Party. In March, in comparison, the party had the support of 27% of voters, and the party earned 28.9% of the vote in the 3 March Riigikogu election.

Second most popular was the Centre Party with 24% support, unchanged compared to March polls and slightly above the 23.1% support it earned in the election.

Placing third overall was EKRE, although support for the party had fallen significantly since March — down from 21% to 16%. EKRE earned 17.8% of the vote on 3 March.

Three more parties saw virtually identical support among voters this month — Isamaa with 9%, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 8% and the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 with 8% support. Last month, the three parties had 11%, 9% and 5% support, indicating that Isamaa had lost and Estonia 200 gained some support.

In the election, Isamaa earned 11.4%, SDE 9.8% and Estonia 4.4% of the vote, the last of which failed to meet the 5% election threshold and thus did not earn any seats in the Riigikogu.

The remaining parties polled well below the election threshold, with the Estonian Greens earning 2%, and the Richness of Life Party and the Free Party earning 1% support each.

The three parties making up the incoming government coalition — Centre, EKRE and Isamaa — had the combined support of 49% of voters, while the opposition, which will consist of Reform and the SDE, the support of 38% of voters. Thanks in large part to Estonia 200's results, non-parliamentary parties and independent candidates had the support of a total of 13% of those surveyed.

From 2-15 April, Turu-uuringute AS surveyed 1,000 people in their homes. According to the pollster, the margin of error does not exceed ±3.1% per 1,000 respondents. The results of the survey represent those respondents who expressed a political preference, making them comparable to the results of a Riigikogu election. 25% of those polled did not indicate a political preference.