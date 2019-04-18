ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
EKRE's rating first rose, then dropped following the 3 March Riigikogu election.
EKRE's rating first rose, then dropped following the 3 March Riigikogu election. Source: ERR/JJ Oidermaa
News

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) fell the most, while support for the Reform Party and Estonia 200 grew the most in April, according to the results of a survey commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS. The three coalition parties have the combined support of 49% of voters, while the opposition is supported by 38%.

Were Riigikogu elections to take place tomorrow, 30% of voters would vote for the opposition Reform Party. In March, in comparison, the party had the support of 27% of voters, and the party earned 28.9% of the vote in the 3 March Riigikogu election.

Second most popular was the Centre Party with 24% support, unchanged compared to March polls and slightly above the 23.1% support it earned in the election.

Placing third overall was EKRE, although support for the party had fallen significantly since March — down from 21% to 16%. EKRE earned 17.8% of the vote on 3 March.

Three more parties saw virtually identical support among voters this month — Isamaa with 9%, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 8% and the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 with 8% support. Last month, the three parties had 11%, 9% and 5% support, indicating that Isamaa had lost and Estonia 200 gained some support.

In the election, Isamaa earned 11.4%, SDE 9.8% and Estonia 4.4% of the vote, the last of which failed to meet the 5% election threshold and thus did not earn any seats in the Riigikogu.

The remaining parties polled well below the election threshold, with the Estonian Greens earning 2%, and the Richness of Life Party and the Free Party earning 1% support each.

The three parties making up the incoming government coalition — Centre, EKRE and Isamaa — had the combined support of 49% of voters, while the opposition, which will consist of Reform and the SDE, the support of 38% of voters. Thanks in large part to Estonia 200's results, non-parliamentary parties and independent candidates had the support of a total of 13% of those surveyed.

From 2-15 April, Turu-uuringute AS surveyed 1,000 people in their homes. According to the pollster, the margin of error does not exceed ±3.1% per 1,000 respondents. The results of the survey represent those respondents who expressed a political preference, making them comparable to the results of a Riigikogu election. 25% of those polled did not indicate a political preference.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ekreparty ratings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

16.04

Riigikogu holds three-minute sitting on Tuesday

Opinion
10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

Business
14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

10.04

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:21

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-ID before 30 April

11:42

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Nominees announced for LHV New Music Award

17.04

Air Baltic: Tallinn first quarter passenger numbers increase by 32%

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

16.04

300 French troops to arrive in Tapa next week

16.04

Gallery: Winning design for new ERR TV building unveiled

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: