Postimees has Centre Party behind EKRE in latest poll

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' talks with EKRE and Isamaa have seen support for the Centre Party erode rather quickly over the last week.
Voters' support of the Centre Party has dropped below that of the Conservative People's Party (EKRE), the latest poll commissioned by daily Postimees shows. Centre is now at just 17%, one point behind EKRE's 18%.

This means that Centre is now in third place behind the Reform Party and EKRE. At 32% support, the former is the undisputed leader in pollster Kantar Emor's latest survey for Postimees (link in Estonian).

The Centre Party is currently in preliminary coalition talks with both EKRE and Isamaa, making for a mix of Centre's left-leaning middle-of-the-road politics, EKRE's far-right ideology and Isamaa's neoconservative course that has had the country on its toes for already two weeks.

The actual task of forming a government is nominally with Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas, who, along with her party's other political heavyweights, have recently been relatively quiet and kept out of the ongoing debate surrounding what is increasingly looking like the promotion into government of Estonia's far right.

As Centre's ratings plummet, the gap between the party of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and his strange bedfellow, EKRE, is only very small: just a single percentage point.

Postimees also wrote on Tuesday morning that the Centre Party's support is waning quickly among its two largest support groups, namely non-Estonian speakers at just 47% (down from well over 70% earlier on in the year), and voters above 50, where the party's support has dropped to 18% among 50 to 65-year-olds and 27% among 65 to 84-year-olds.

Meanwhile the paper has the Social Democrats at 11%, Isamaa at 7% and, outside the recently elected Riigikogu, Estonia 200 back at 10% support.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

