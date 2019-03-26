ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Centre, EKRE, Isamaa: No agreement on second pillar pension funds

BNS, ERR News
Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas.
Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Isamaa's controversial bid to make contributions to Estonia's second pillar pension funds voluntary has come up in the ongoing talks between Centre, the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and and Isamaa, but so far the parties haven't found common ground in the matter.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) told reporters late on Monday that they did discuss the potential effects of such a system change on Estonia's competitiveness and fiscal policy. But he declined to answer whether the Centre Party would consider making the change.

"As I said, we want to continue the discussion on these topics," Mr Ratas replied.

A second bigger issue, the matter of VAT and income tax, was discussed, but didn't get to any results either, according to Mr Ratas. Talks on these issues would continue, the prime minister said.

"We did look through the budget spreadsheet today, but if you're asking if some taxes might change, then no, we have no such agreements. Nobody wants to raise taxes. That there is a wish to lower taxes is natural, but all these initiatives come at a price, and that has to be explored along with other budgetary possibilities," Mr Ratas pointed out.

Talks are continuing today Tuesday on issues like infrastructure, transport projects, the topic of a popular initiative and the direct election of the president.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

