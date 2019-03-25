ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jüri Ratas: Nothing concrete to report on coalition budget talks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Centre chairman Jüri Ratas (left) and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder (right).
Centre chairman Jüri Ratas (left) and Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder (right). Source: ERR
News

The latest installment of the coalition talks between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, popularly referred to as EKRE-KEI, involved state budget talks, said Centre leader Jüri Ratas on Monday afternoon.

Mr Ratas added that no progress on the matter could yet be announced.

''Not all the tough issues which the coalition discussion partners have raised and which are on the table were discussed today. These will further be discussed tomorrow,'' Mr Ratas told ERR's Estonian online news.

''Budget capabilities and opportunities are currently under review,'' he said.

When pushed for anything specific which arose from Monday's talks, Mr Ratas replied that ''We can't say anything today!''.

''There are still discussions and negotiations going on with all the topics,'' he continued.

As leader of the largest party of the three by seats won at the 3 March election, and the incumbent prime minister, Mr Ratas is also leading the discussions, which will soon enter their third week.

Not that much which has been agreed so far

Centre picked up 26 seats on 3 March, behind the Reform Party which won 34. However, Centre turned down the opportunity of talks with Reform soon after, meeting instead with the far-right EKRE (19 seats) and the conservative Isamaa (12). With a combined total of 57 seats, the grouping would have a sufficient majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu to form a coalition.

In fact, little by way of concrete agreement has emerged yet, with the reducing of alcohol excise duties, identified with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) being one of the few commonalities so far to have emerged.

Centre and Isamaa rejected EKRE's VAT reduction proposals, as well as its proposal to slash state funding for abortion. Mr Ratas has been critical of EKRE's stance on the issue and more specifically the words of one of its Mps, Martin Helme, concerning the work of Estonian gynaecologists and other doctors in performing abortions.

The outgoing coalition combined Centre and Isamaa, with SDE. The latter got 10 seats at the election, meaning a Reform-SDE coalition is not tenable. No other parties got elected.

Post-election coalition talks traditionally go on for at least a month. Justice minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said after the election that this time the consultation period could be even longer, although the looming European elections in late May form an expiry date of sorts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

2019 riigokogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary electionsekre-keiekre-kei negotiations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
11:37

Evelin Ilves talking to Estonia 200 about running for EU parliament

11:07

Court suspends rifle procurement deal, to look into public tender again

10:41

Hands off second pillar, say analysts, economists, experts in open letter

24.03

Tallinn aiming for new health centre in every city district

24.03

Ministry campaign calls on residents to stock up on crisis supplies

24.03

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

24.03

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
15:34

Evelin Ilves now likely to run for Greens at Euro elections

14:55

Prosecutor office appealing Tartu deputy mayor acquittal

13:41

Kontaveit through to fourth round in Miami

12:49

Võru train station hosts March deportation exhibition

12:08

Former Tartu deputy mayor acquitted of corruption charges

Business
21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

21.03

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

21.03

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:21

Jüri Ratas: Nothing concrete to report on coalition budget talks

16:09

NATO jets scrambled six times last week in Baltic air policing duties

15:34

Evelin Ilves now likely to run for Greens at Euro elections

14:55

Prosecutor office appealing Tartu deputy mayor acquittal

13:41

Kontaveit through to fourth round in Miami

12:49

Võru train station hosts March deportation exhibition

12:08

Former Tartu deputy mayor acquitted of corruption charges

11:37

Evelin Ilves talking to Estonia 200 about running for EU parliament

11:07

Court suspends rifle procurement deal, to look into public tender again

10:41

Hands off second pillar, say analysts, economists, experts in open letter

10:33

Opinion: Kõigi Eesti – the ice bucket challenge of our times?

09:31

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

09:09

Estonia to commemorate victims on 70th anniversary of March Deportation

08:55

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

24.03

Sister cities Tartu, Greifswald to cooperate in supporting startups

24.03

Tallinn aiming for new health centre in every city district

24.03

Ministry campaign calls on residents to stock up on crisis supplies

24.03

Estonian troops place first, third in Maryland military competition

24.03

Former defence chief Riho Terras joins Isamaa, to run for MEP

23.03

No substantive corruption left in charges, says Tartu ex-deputy mayor

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: