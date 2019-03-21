news

Reform remains hopeful of forming government ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The new parliamentary group of the Reform Party convened for the first time on Wednesday. 20 March 2019.
The new parliamentary group of the Reform Party convened for the first time on Wednesday. 20 March 2019. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Although the focus over the last few days has been on coalition negotiations between the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, the election-winning Reform Party has not lost hope of forming a government itself, daily Postimees reports.

Following a nearly two-hour meeting of Reform's new parliamentary group on Wednesday, where the discussion focussed, among other things, on a future plan in the current situation where coalition talks are being held by Centre, EKRE and Isamaa, the party's plans were also confirmed by chairwoman Kaja Kallas.

"First, we are working to offer a positive alternative to those people who will then have to vote for this coalition," she said. "We are communicating with those people and showing them that all of this does not have to be this way."

Reform, in other words, is seeking allies who would not vote in favour of the potential Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition in the Riigikogu nor against a coalition to be formed by Ms Kallas, and the party leader expressed hope that such people exist given the current situation.

It would not be mathematically possible to form a second coalition in parallel to the trio currently in talks as Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) would only have 44 votes between the two of them. 51 votes are needed for a majority in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

"We are constantly communicating with the Social Democrats," Ms Kallas said. "The interest of both of us is that this coalition is not formed, and the opposition of namely both of us is relatively similar in terms of values, and we are in communication in regards to how we can do these things better together."

Another seven MPs would be needed to thwart the plans of the current potential Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition.

"However, there are a lot of people in the parties currently around the table who are really doubting the suitability of this coalition for Estonia, meaning that these are people who ultimately have to push a button — either vote against our more positive alternative, or vote in favour of this option," Ms Kallas said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partykaja kallascoalition talks


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:04

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

09:59

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

09:02

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

Business
16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:56

Estonian government endorses new health service unit costs

11:46

Elering posts €18.6 million profit in 2018

11:04

Budget cuts may be necessary this year, says Ratas

09:59

2018 domestic passenger ship traffic up 3% on year

09:02

Reform remains hopeful of forming government

20.03

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

20.03

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

20.03

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

20.03

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

20.03

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

20.03

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

20.03

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

20.03

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

20.03

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

20.03

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

20.03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: