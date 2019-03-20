news

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson.
Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to Bank of Estonia Governor Ardo Hansson, making the second pension pillar voluntary would be a negative step that would result in an even more rapid increase in prices, increased burden on businesses' expenditures and profitability, and a long-lasting blow to wage growth.

"The second pillar fund includes several elements which could be much better solved so that it would result in higher pensions," Mr Hansson told BNS. "The Bank of Estonia's position in general is that fixing the second pillar is more sensible than dismantling it."

The head of the central bank said that if the savings gathered in second pillar funds were used immediately, it may overheat the economy and in the long term jeopardise the sustainability of the entire system.

Reckless changes reduce trust in the pension system, the Bank of Estonia said. The mandatory pillar, meanwhile, increases motivation to receive legal wages and thus helps tackle the shadow economy and envelope wages.

The central bank said that the first pillar concerns investments in Estonia, while investments from the second pillar are mainly made abroad, and so the system helps to mitigate risks. The second pillar also helps reduce dependency on everyday politics. As the rights relating to the second pillar are tied to the person, they are less dependent on politicians' assessments of the day than first pillar funds.

The central bank sees no sensible alternative to mandatory saving and points out that eliminating the second pillar fund would result in further decline in pensioners' relative income, an increase in tax burden and a more rapid increase in the retirement age. 

The Bank of Estonia said that it has offered the thee parties currently engaged in coalition talks — the Centre Party, Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) — the opportunity to be advised on all matters within the central bank's competence and remains willing to offer its expertise. This first and foremost regards the general economic situation, public finances, labour market and competitiveness.

Eliminating the currently mandatory second pillar pension funds was one of Isamaa's campaign promises.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

pensionsbank of estoniacoalition talksardo hanssonisamaacentre partyconservative people's party of estoniasecond pension pillar


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:02

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

15:10

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

13:52

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

12:49

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

11:46

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

Business
16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

15.03

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

15.03

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:35

Hansson: Making second pension pillar voluntary a bad idea

17:14

President Kaljulaid on two-day working visit to Argentina

16:02

Tallinn in favour of launching Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel surveys

15:10

Tax Board to remind 90,000 to file 2018 tax returns

13:52

Banking Association agrees on stricter anti-money laundering measures

12:49

Potential coalition intends to improve domestic transport links

11:46

Change in highway route may eliminate dangerous Puhu intersection

10:54

February industrial producer price index up 0.6% on year

10:31

Interior Ministry introducing crisis behavioural instructions

09:56

Martin Helme: Estonian society to be patched together under new coalition

09:03

University of Tartu rules Kovalenko degrees plagiarised

19.03

Coalition talks: Lowering alcohol excise duty supported, lowering VAT not

19.03

Richness of Life to run for election to European Parliament

19.03

Supreme Court on Kovalenko: False info must be retracted by publisher

19.03

Danske investors seeking €420 million from Danske in court

19.03

Elering to conclude €140m synchronisation funding accord with Commission

19.03

Luminor: 2019 economic growth to fall below 3%

19.03

Rail Baltica initially expecting fewer than 100 passengers per train

19.03

Estonia to establish anti-money laundering centre for strategic analysis

19.03

Economic policy mapped out as coalition talks continue

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: