Party ratings: Despite opposition status, Reform remains most popular party

BNS
Kaja Kallas' Reform Party may have been left out of the new coalition, but it still enjoys a great deal of popularity among Estonian voters.
Kaja Kallas' Reform Party may have been left out of the new coalition, but it still enjoys a great deal of popularity among Estonian voters. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Reform Party, which won the 2019 Riigikogu election on 3 March but was ultimately left out of the incoming government coalition, remains a strong leader in terms of popularity, commanding the support of 33% of voters in Estonia, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and conducted by Norstat.

Greater changes in party ratings took place following the elections, when coalition talks between Centre, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa began.

During the period in question, Reform saw a significant increase in support, while support for the Centre Party declined. The latest aggregate results show, however, that party ratings have remained along the level achieved during coalition talks.

According to the aggregate results of four surveys conducted between 25 March and 22 April, the Reform Party is supported by 33.1% of respondents. This level of support has held steady since the end of March and appears to have reached its ceiling.

Support for the Centre Party, which fell following the 3 March election, has likewise remained stable since the end of March. According to the latest data, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' party is supported by 20.7% of respondents.

Support for EKRE currently stands at 18.1% and has remained between 17-18% throughout most of the period during which the current coalition came together. The party's current rating is the highest indicator in its aggregate results since the beginning of 2019, and the difference in support for Centre and EKRE has never been as small as it currently is.

Isamaa, the smallest member of the coalition, is supported by 9.3% of voters, according to the poll.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) currently commands 9% support, while support for Estonia 200, which fell below the 5% threshold in the 3 March Riigikogu election, currently stands at 5.4%.

Support for the incoming Centre-EKRE-Isamaa government coalition totals 48.1%, while support for the opposition, ie Reform and SDE, currently totals 42.1%.

The 2019 Riigikogu election was held on 3 March.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

