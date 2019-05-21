May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

The popularity of Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Marina Kaljurand as a candidate in the 2019 European Parliament elections does not seem to have a significant impact on her party's overall popularity in the context of the Riigikogu. In a May survey, the fellow opposition Reform Party remains the most popular party by a solid margin.

If Riigikogu elections were to be held tomorrow, a total of 10 percent of voters would vote for the opposition SDE, it appears from the aggregate results of omnibus and online surveys commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

This is 2 percentage points more than in April's survey, but nonetheless less than half of the 23 percent support the SDE earned in recently published European Parliament ratings. In other words, Kaljurand's significant support as a candidate for MEP does not extend to overall support for the SDE in the Riigikogu.

According to the newly released results, the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular party with 27 percent support (omnibus 26, online 29 percent).

The coalition Centre Party followed with 20 percent support (omnibus 22, online 17 percent).

The coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ranked third with 17 percent support (omnibus 18, online tied with Centre at 17 percent).

Support for Isamaa and the SDE was tied at 10 percent overall (Isamaa omnibus 11, online 9 percent; SDE omnibus and online 10 percent).

Aggregate support for the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 totaled 9 percent (omnibus 6, online 10 percent).

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens had the support of 3 percent, and the Richness of Life Party (ERE) and the Free Party 1 percent of voters each. 2 percent of voters, meanwhile, supported independent candidates.

The combined support of the Centre-EKRE-Isamaa government coalition totaled 47 percent, while support for the opposition totaled 37 percent.

Centre losing Russian-speaking voters

As is typical, the biggest differences in support can be seen along ethnic lines. Among ethnic Estonians, the Reform Party had the support of 31 and EKRE the support of 19 percent of voters. Support for Centre, meanwhile, totaled 13, Isamaa 12 and the SDE 11 percent.

Among respondents of other ethnicities, the Centre Party still remains the most popular by a significant margin, but their 52 percent support in May is still significantly lower than their pre-election level of support, which was around 70 percent.

Centre was followed in popularity by the Reform Party and Estonia 200, both of which had the support of 11 percent of respondents in this demographic group.

Commissioned by ERR, Turu-uuringute AS conducted omnibus surveys in person with 1,010 respondents from May 2-15. Its online survey was taken by 1,027 respondents from May 9-14.

