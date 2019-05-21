ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
May 2019 party ratings.
May 2019 party ratings. Source: Riigikogu
News

The popularity of Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Marina Kaljurand as a candidate in the 2019 European Parliament elections does not seem to have a significant impact on her party's overall popularity in the context of the Riigikogu. In a May survey, the fellow opposition Reform Party remains the most popular party by a solid margin.

If Riigikogu elections were to be held tomorrow, a total of 10 percent of voters would vote for the opposition SDE, it appears from the aggregate results of omnibus and online surveys commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS.

This is 2 percentage points more than in April's survey, but nonetheless less than half of the 23 percent support the SDE earned in recently published European Parliament ratings. In other words, Kaljurand's significant support as a candidate for MEP does not extend to overall support for the SDE in the Riigikogu.

According to the newly released results, the opposition Reform Party remains the most popular party with 27 percent support (omnibus 26, online 29 percent).

The coalition Centre Party followed with 20 percent support (omnibus 22, online 17 percent).

The coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) ranked third with 17 percent support (omnibus 18, online tied with Centre at 17 percent).

Support for Isamaa and the SDE was tied at 10 percent overall (Isamaa omnibus 11, online 9 percent; SDE omnibus and online 10 percent).

Aggregate support for the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 totaled 9 percent (omnibus 6, online 10 percent).

The non-parliamentary Estonian Greens had the support of 3 percent, and the Richness of Life Party (ERE) and the Free Party 1 percent of voters each. 2 percent of voters, meanwhile, supported independent candidates.

The combined support of the Centre-EKRE-Isamaa government coalition totaled 47 percent, while support for the opposition totaled 37 percent.

Centre losing Russian-speaking voters

As is typical, the biggest differences in support can be seen along ethnic lines. Among ethnic Estonians, the Reform Party had the support of 31 and EKRE the support of 19 percent of voters. Support for Centre, meanwhile, totaled 13, Isamaa 12 and the SDE 11 percent.

Among respondents of other ethnicities, the Centre Party still remains the most popular by a significant margin, but their 52 percent support in May is still significantly lower than their pre-election level of support, which was around 70 percent.

Centre was followed in popularity by the Reform Party and Estonia 200, both of which had the support of 11 percent of respondents in this demographic group.

Commissioned by ERR, Turu-uuringute AS conducted omnibus surveys in person with 1,010 respondents from May 2-15. Its online survey was taken by 1,027 respondents from May 9-14.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

party ratings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

20.05

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

20.05

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

18.05

Kaljulaid: Situation in Europe today can't be compared to pre-WWII scenario

18.05

LIVE: 2019 Lennart Meri Conference

Opinion
09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

Business
17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

15.05

Government to continue discussing budget strategy Thursday, next week

15.05

Nordica carries over 2.2 million passengers in 2018

15.05

First quarter unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
10:08

Saturday blackout may have caused Eesti Energia €100,000 in damages

09:44

LIVE: 5th annual e-Governance Conference on digital transformation Updated

09:16

May party ratings: Reform remains most popular

20.05

US assistant defense secretary says visit confirms NATO Estonia pledge

20.05

SmartLynx to pay over €400,000 in compensation

20.05

Defense minister: Russia targeting Western unity, military threat remains

20.05

Russian airliner in naval service briefly enters Estonian airspace

20.05

President to open 5th annual e-Governance Conference on Tuesday

20.05

Estonia-Finland undersea gas pipeline works starts Monday

20.05

Latvian public broadcaster also facing uncertain future

20.05

Finnish national fined after border zone trespass

20.05

Opinion: 12 things we learned from this year's Lennart Meri Conference

20.05

President: Current government may jeopardize Estonia's allied relations

20.05

444 polling places across Estonia open for early voting

20.05

Competition Authority to investigate recent Ida-Viru County blackout

20.05

Gallery: Government convenes in Vihula to discuss state budget strategy

20.05

Ratings: Marina Kaljurand may earn SDE two mandates in European elections

20.05

April industrial producer price index up 1.6 percent on year

19.05

Current, past Estonian presidents slam Russia re-entry to Council of Europe

19.05

Nearly 70,000 advance European parliament votes cast so far

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: