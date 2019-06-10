ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Free Party held its general assembly in Rapla on Sunday. June 9, 2019.
Open gallery
20 photos
Photo: Free Party held its general assembly in Rapla on Sunday. June 9, 2019. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Free Party elected Heiki Lill chairman at its general assembly in Rapla on Sunday. The nonparliamentary party likewise elected a new board and amended its party statutes.

Elected to the new board were Märt Läänemets (30 votes), Heiki Lill (17), Kati Kongo (17), Vahur Kollom (13) and Arvet Lindström (12).

According to the amended statutes, the party elected a five-member board in lieu of a previous ten members. Neither Kaul Nurm nor Andres Herkel, both former chairmen of the party, ran for election to the party board.

The new chairman was elected by the party board at its first meeting, according to amended party statutes.

In his farewell address as outgoing chairman, Kaul Nurm admitted that the 536-strong Free Party has made a lot of mistakes. After being elected to the Riigikogu in 2015, the party neglected to grow its membership. This was also the reason why there was no point in running in local elections under the Free Party banner.

Nurm also noted that the Free Party had not led on a single issue that would have attracted more votes.

In a political statement issued by the party, the Free Party noted that it did not intend to disband, however it should seek cooperation with smaller parties with similar platforms.

"Personally, I do not currently see evidence of the initiative to join forces [with other small parties]; at least, I don't possess any," newly-elected party chairman Heiki Lill told ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday. "Those I've spoken to don't really either. We will, however, try running in the next local elections together with another party. We're currently in talks with the Estonian Greens, and things seem quite promising. And actually, we should try to cooperate with all the other parties not currently represented in the Riigikogu, for example."

The general assembly also discharged the annual fiscal report as well as heard an overview of the activities of the Free Party parliamentary group.

Lill is replacing outgoing chairman Kaul Nurm, who as recently as last Wednesday had told ERR that he was unsure whether he would run for reelection.

Estonian Greens board chairman Aleksander Laane was also invited to speak at Sunday's event.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

free partygalleriesheiki lill


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08.06

President: UN Security Council accession a historical event for Estonia

07.06

Gallery: Estonia gains non-permanent UN Security Council seat

07.06

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

07.06

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

07.06

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

07.06

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

07.06

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

07.06

Around 15 NATO warships arrive in Baltic for NATO exercise

Opinion
09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Gallery: NATO Battlegroup members lend hand relocating Narva cat shelter

09.06

Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

09.06

Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader Updated

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

Business
04.06

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

03.06

LHV planning to buy Danske loan portfolio

01.06

Kaljulaid: Representing businesses abroad difficult via interpreter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
11:23

Audit Office: Significant gaps in plant-based food safety supervision Updated

10:06

April trade growth up 4 percent on year

09:01

Gallery: Heiki Lill elected chairman of Free Party

09.06

Gallery: NATO Battlegroup members lend hand relocating Narva cat shelter

09.06

Gallery: EKRE reelects Mart Helme as leader

09.06

Gallery: Indrek Saar elected new SDE leader Updated

09.06

Former president Ilves not passing comment on UNSC seat

08.06

UN Security Council seat reaction: Responsibility, opportunity, success

08.06

Foreign Minister: UN Security Council seat watershed event

08.06

President: UN Security Council accession a historical event for Estonia

07.06

Gallery: Estonia gains non-permanent UN Security Council seat

07.06

Tartu keen on Nolan movie filming should Tallinn fall through

07.06

SDE choosing new party leader on Sunday

07.06

Kuressaare flight carrier unclear as procurement process declared invalid

07.06

Jüri Ratas in G20 IT and entrepreneurship ministers in Japan

07.06

Züleyxa Izmailova: Walkback on Reidi Road compromise undermining trust

07.06

Foreign trade minister reiterates overseas travel to be minimal

07.06

Gallery: ETV employees try hand at painting for charity

07.06

Chef Artur Kazaritski to represent Estonia at top European competition

07.06

Estonian-US cyber consultations focus on cooperation and stability

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: