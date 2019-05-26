ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Left to right: Elo Lutsepp, Kaul Nurm, Aleksander Laane, and Züleyxa Izmailova.
Left to right: Elo Lutsepp, Kaul Nurm, Aleksander Laane, and Züleyxa Izmailova. Source: Estonian Greens, Free Party
News

The Free Party and the Estonian Greens began talks on Friday to find out where their objectives and political aims may be a good fit, and to discuss ways of working together with a view to potentially run on joint lists in the next local polls in two years.

Although neither of the two parties is currently in parliament, both are already preparing for the next local elections in 2021. Free Party chairman, Kaul Nurm, and deputy chairwoman Elo Lutsepp met with Greens chairwoman, Züleyxa Izmailova, and chairman of the party's board, Aleksander Laane on Friday.

The two parties successfully cooperated in the last local polls in the Tartu Heaks election coalition. The talks now started on Friday aim to find out what the possibilities for a similar cooperation would be in the next local elections in 2021.

Important topics that are already part of both parties' platforms include climate issues as well as broader environmental issues, among others farming and forestry, renewable energy, waste management and the circular economy, ERR's Estonian online news wrote on Saturday.

Other areas where the parties have certain approaches and views in common are cooperative business as well as their stance on the Rail Baltica project.

Topics previously associated more clearly with the Free Party, such as democratic government, the concept of a "connected state" with greater democratic pluralism and less centrally organized politics and administration, a greater role for local communities, and other aspects of regional policy are also compatible with the Estonian Greens' political direction.

The two parties decided that they will form topical workgroups to continue working on common positions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

free partyestonian greens2021 local elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Opinion
13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

Business
23.05

New €5 million Chemi-Farm plant opens in Tallinn

23.05

State approves proposal to auction off Eesti Teed road maintenance company

22.05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

22.05

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

22.05

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
16:51

EU election: 34 percent vote by 4 p.m., polls open until 8 p.m. Updated

15:52

Kaliningrad successfully tests independent local electricity grid

13:32

PM to stand in for stay-at-home IT minister at upcoming G20 meeting

13:14

Free Party, Estonian Greens exploring common ground

11:53

MP: With new EKRE minister, lack of English language skills a good thing

10:25

Pollsters in rare agreement ahead of Estonian EU election Updated

09:16

Election day: 444 polling stations open until 8 p.m. Sunday

25.05

Banks: Lower construction volume to affect GDP growth in 2019

25.05

Estonian, Finnish environment authorities sign nuclear safety memorandum

25.05

Reinsalu: Poland plays key role in security of Estonia

25.05

Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

25.05

Man attacks Pakistani national in Tallinn, gets 8 days behind bars

25.05

Riigikogu celebrating 100th anniversary with open doors day

24.05

Christopher Nolan spy thriller to be filmed in Tallinn

24.05

President recognizes six campaigners against domestic violence with award

24.05

Reinsalu discusses Ukraine with Canadian counterpart

24.05

Russia charges Roxen captain, two weeks after boat was seized

24.05

Lord Mayor of London to visit Tallinn, focusing on tech and finance

24.05

Kingo reprimanded by Riigikogu committee for not attending meeting

24.05

Estonian government to continue state budget talks on Monday

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: