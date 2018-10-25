news

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3% ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Free Party chairman Kaul Nurm at the party's general meeting.
Free Party chairman Kaul Nurm at the party's general meeting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Kaul Nurm, the newly-elected chairman of the opposition Free Party, has called for lowering the election threshold in Riigikogu elections from the current 5% to 3% of the vote.

"In successful small European countries there are often 8-11 parties in parliament and the election turnout is 70-80%, which is something that Estonia should be striving toward as well," Nurm said during a debate on Wednesday. "This will ensure that a sufficiently big portion of society takes part in putting the problems of society into words and solving them."

Nurm said that allowing electoral alliances in Riigikogu elections and lowering the election threshold to 3% would facilitate the competition of political platforms and ideas, a spokesperson for the Free Party said.

According to Nurm, the once political elite of Estonia has become a nomenklatura and a governing class of officials-politicians.

"That class has surrounded itself with high protective tariffs so that no one could jeopardise their position," he said, adding taht society and the political debate will not gain from the Greens or some other small political party not winning seats in the Riigikogu.

"While it could be more difficult to govern with a bigger number of parties, the quality of governance will be the better, the more tiers of society are represented in the Riigikogu," the Free Party chairman said. "The nomenklatura that is suffering from a lack of ideas will meanwhile feel tempted to invent tasks for itself and also to build various 'pension pillars' for itself at the taxpayer's expense. As a result, Estonia has become a nanny state which does not trust the individual and will try and regulate life up to the point where this becomes ridiculous."

Nurm participated in a debate at the Apollo book store in Tallinn's Solaris Shopping Centre on Wednesday which also included politicians from the Estonian Greens, the Biodiversity Party and Estonia 200.

According to a poll conducted by Kantar Emor in October, the rating of the Free Party has dropped from 3.4% in September to 1.8% this month. The party that won eight seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu in the previous elections has seen its rating fail to make the 5% election threshold in polls since May. One of its MPs, Artur Talvik, left the Free Party parliamentary group to establish a new political movement by the name of Biodiversity Party.

The Free Party elected Nurm its chairman at the end of September.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

free partykaul nurm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:01

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

Tsahkna, Ossinovski see two options for new government

24.10

Number of cars on Tallinn roads down by fifth during autumn school holidays

24.10

Kaljulaid: Estonia should stop emitting CO2 by 2030

24.10

Turkey wants Estonia to extradite members of outlawed religious movement

24.10

Kristina Kallas to leave director position at Narva College during campaign

24.10

Gallery: Estonia earns sitting volleyball bronze at Invictus Games

23.10

Defence forces' EOD team deploys to Afghanistan

Opinion
22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:38

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

09:01

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

24.10

Pentus-Rosimannus: Oil shale-based electricity production must end by 2040

23.10

Browder: $405 million from Danske, Ūkio accounts flowed through Nordea Bank

23.10

Swedbank, LHV, Coop Pank all see third quarter net profit increases

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:44

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

14:38

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

13:41

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

12:33

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

11:35

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

11:26

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

10:38

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

09:41

Russian-speakers increasingly turning to RTR Planeta for 'propaganda' dose

09:01

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

Tsahkna, Ossinovski see two options for new government

24.10

Number of cars on Tallinn roads down by fifth during autumn school holidays

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Kaljulaid: Estonia should stop emitting CO2 by 2030

24.10

Turkey wants Estonia to extradite members of outlawed religious movement

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

24.10

Kristina Kallas to leave director position at Narva College during campaign

24.10

Gallery: Estonia earns sitting volleyball bronze at Invictus Games

24.10

Pentus-Rosimannus: Oil shale-based electricity production must end by 2040

23.10

Defence forces' EOD team deploys to Afghanistan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: