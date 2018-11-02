Free Party reveals new election slogan

news

The Free Party's new election slogan in an ad on Friday's issue of Õhtuleht.
The opposition Free Party is heading into the 2019 Riigikogu elections with a programme whose primary election slogan is "For the good of all Estonia!" The party expects to vote to confirm its election programme at a party assembly meeting to be held in Põlva on 17 November.

According to Free Party chairman Kaul Nurm, the slogan "For the good of all Estonia!" is a reference to the development and success that all of Estonia is to enjoy.

"On the other hand, it is a reference to a state in good faith that trusts people," he explained. "A good Estonia does not consider the people of Estonia stupid, doesn't suspect and doesn't try to control everything. A good Estonia has Europe's best work and business conditions, and the state's biggest goal is not to get involved in people making money."

According to the party chairman, the Free Party is seeking a mandate in the elections to become a right-wing element in the next government coalition.

"Estonia most recently had a right-wing government in 2002," he noted. "All parties that have since been part of the government are equally guilty of the quiet swing to the left that has not sought a public mandate. In the next coalition, the Free Party will stand for the simple, sheer and trusting state that the people of Estonia have always voted for."

Nurm also confirmed that the Free Party will be heading to both the Riigikogu and the European Parliament elections with full lists.

According to the results of a poll commissioned by ERR and conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in October, the Free Party had the support of 2% of voters, which falls below the 5% election threshold.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections are to take place on 3 March.

The 2019 European Parliament elections are scheduled for 23-26 May.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

