news

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Monika Haukanõmm.
Monika Haukanõmm. Source: Urmas Luik/Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix
News

Free Party MP Monika Haukanõmm has announced that she is leaving the Free Party and will likely run as a candidate for the Social Democrats in next year's general election. Haukanõmm joined the Free Party in 2014 after she had been a member of Pro Patria (then still called IRL) since 2009.

Haukanõmm's journey to the left is an expression of current trends in Estonian politics. With the rise of far-right populism and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Pro Patria, the Free Party and even the Reform Party have taken on positions farther to the political right than before to try and keep their voters from switching over to the new competition.

This has estranged moderates from their parties and is at least part of the reason why former Pro Patria heavyweights Marko Mihkelson and Margus Tsahkna found a new political home in the Reform Party and in Estonia 200.

The Free Party, much of protest party character to begin with, is especially affected, as both EKRE and Estonia 200 are threatening to cut into their election result next year, not to mention internal tensions as different allegiances and opinions clashed in the party's chairmanship elections earlier this year.

With the social positions of Pro Patria and the Free Party shifting away from a moderate to a more populist line, social worker and social issues advocate Monika Haukanõmm now feels she has more in common with the Social Democrats than with the Free Party.

Haukanõmm told ERR on Friday that she has submitted the necessary paperwork to leave both the Free Party as well as its group in the Riigikogu. Though it is still early to talk about her joining the Social Democrats, there are tentative agreements already that would see her run for her seat as part of SDE in next year's general election on 3 March.

Once she leaves the Free Party's parliamentary group, Haukanõmm will be an independent member of the Riigikogu even if she should join SDE. According to the parliament's rules, an MP leaving their group may not join another during an ongoing parliamentary term. This rule dates back to the at times chaotic political conditions of the 1990s, when it was introduced to maintain a modicum of order in the national parliament.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

free partymonika haukanõmmsocial democratic partypro patria


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.11

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Monika Haukanõmm.

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

Free Party MP Monika Haukanõmm has announced that she is leaving the Free Party and will likely run as a candidate for the Social Democrats in next year's general election. Haukanõmm joined the Free Party in 2014 after she had been a member of Pro Patria (then still called IRL) since 2009.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:17

Free Party MP completes journey from right to left, likely to join SDE

11:49

MP: Riigikogu not informed about UN migration compact since March

09:55

Tallink acquires 142,500 own shares within week

09.11

Defence Committee visit to Finland focusing on practical cooperation

09.11

Mikser: Ministry informed Foreign Affairs Committee of migration pact

09.11

Tallinn city stumps up more funds for Reidi Road work

09.11

Minister: New US import tariffs could impact Estonian economy

09.11

Taimar Peterkop named new Secretary of State

09.11

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

09.11

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

09.11

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

09.11

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

09.11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09.11

Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

09.11

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

09.11

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: