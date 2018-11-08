Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

Membership of the yet-unestablished Biodiversity Party is approaching 400, coming closer to the 500-member minimum required to officially register a new political party in Estonia.

Among those who have joined the movement are environmental and alternative energy experts, entrepreneurs, including IT entrepreneurs, as well as programmers, product designers, teaching staff, researchers, doctoral students, writers, theologians, promoters of traditional culture and education, and representatives of many other fields, movement founder Artur Talvik said on Thursday.

In addition to representing a diverse variety of professions, the movement is also religiously diverse as well — among its ranks are Christians, Estonian neopagans as well as Buddhists.

In late August, several societal figures under the leadership of former Free Party chairman and MP Artur Talvik decided to form a new political movement with the aim of establishing itself as a political party.

The Biodiversity Party is promising to be in favour of launching new economic models that take environmental benefits into consideration, which Estonia's current state governance model is against. According to the party, problems cannot be solved with the same patterns of activity which caused them. The movement is seeking to develop a state with a new structure which will allow it to utilise an economy that saves and restores the environment.

The hopeful party also wants to develop community spirit so that the people could decide over important national questions without the presence of interim representatives.

According to a survey commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted Kantar Emor in mid-October, support for the hopeful Biodiversity Party was 0%.

