Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair

Just half a year after being elected to the position, Kaul Nurm wants to resign as chairman of the Free Party. Based on a decision by the party board, however, he will have to remain at the helm of the party until its next general assembly.

"The board's majority requested that I withdraw my resignation and lead the party until 9 June, when the general assembly that is to elect the new governing bodies will take place," said Mr Nurm, who had submitted his resignation on 18 March. "I have to serve in this position for another two months."

"Reality has shown that many problems are rooted in either the leader's personality or the clip at which they are replaced, and the idea has been introduced now to further implement inclusive leadership," he told ERR on Saturday.

The representative assembly of the Free Party convened in Türi-Alliku on Saturday to discuss the results of the 2019 Riigikogu elections as well as weigh whether it would be worth running in the European Parliament elections taking place in late May.

According to Mr Nurm, despite not being elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March, the Free Party does not plan to break up. "There are no plans to dissolve [the party]," he said. "I can see an increase in optimism in young people. New leaders would have the opportunity to bring the party back from the bottom."

Prior to Mr Nurm, the Free Party was headed by Andres Herkel, who in turn was preceded by Richness of Life Party founder Artur Talvik.

The Free Party earned 6,461 votes in the 3 March election, or 1.2% of the overall vote, failing to meet the 5% election threshold.