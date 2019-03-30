ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaul Nurm wants out as Free Party chair ({{commentsTotal}})

Kaul Nurm led the Free Party into the 2019 Riigikogu elections, where it failed to meet the 5% election threshold.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Just half a year after being elected to the position, Kaul Nurm wants to resign as chairman of the Free Party. Based on a decision by the party board, however, he will have to remain at the helm of the party until its next general assembly.

"The board's majority requested that I withdraw my resignation and lead the party until 9 June, when the general assembly that is to elect the new governing bodies will take place," said Mr Nurm, who had submitted his resignation on 18 March. "I have to serve in this position for another two months."

"Reality has shown that many problems are rooted in either the leader's personality or the clip at which they are replaced, and the idea has been introduced now to further implement inclusive leadership," he told ERR on Saturday.

The representative assembly of the Free Party convened in Türi-Alliku on Saturday to discuss the results of the 2019 Riigikogu elections as well as weigh whether it would be worth running in the European Parliament elections taking place in late May.

According to Mr Nurm, despite not being elected to the Riigikogu on 3 March, the Free Party does not plan to break up. "There are no plans to dissolve [the party]," he said. "I can see an increase in optimism in young people. New leaders would have the opportunity to bring the party back from the bottom."

Prior to Mr Nurm, the Free Party was headed by Andres Herkel, who in turn was preceded by Richness of Life Party founder Artur Talvik.

The Free Party earned 6,461 votes in the 3 March election, or 1.2% of the overall vote, failing to meet the 5% election threshold.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

free partykaul nurm


15:44

Ratas: Coalition agreement not inconsistent with Centre's worldview

13:38

Kallas proposes coalition talks to Centre again

10:49

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

EKRE danger to society, Centre danger to economy, says former premier

29.03

President Kaljulaid marks NATO anniversary with 30 km military load carry

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

26.03

Statistics Estonia: General government continues in deficit in 2018

25.03

Shirt producer Sangar to end production in Estonia

25.03

Circuit court suspends 5G frequency auction following competition complaint

