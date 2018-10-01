New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

Kaul Nurm, who was elected chairman of Estonia's opposition Free Party on Sunday, said that the party has a real chance of winning twelve seats in next year's parliamentary election on 3 March.

The Free Party hopes to win more mandates in the parliamentary elections than the eight seats they currently have, Nurm told daily Postimees on Monday. "We cannot run in the elections with hopes any lower than beating last elections' result," Nurm said, adding that he thinks it realistic that the Free Party can win up to twelve seats.

Nurm said that he is hoping to work with the runner-up in Sunday's election, former party chairman Andres Herkel. He added that he doesn't want to chair any opposing camp within the party, but the Free Party as a whole.

Herkel told Postimees that the election is over, and the goal now is to focus on next year's Riigikogu election campaign.

He added that even though he did feel aggrieved by some of the opposing candidate's remarks leading up to Sunday's showdown, he does not hold any grudges, and is hoping for good cooperation with his successor. He agrees with Nurm's aim of at least beating the party's 2015 result.

