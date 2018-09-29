Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

news

Speaker of parliament Eiki Nestor (SDE) expressed a hope on Friday that at least five different world views be represented at the Riigikogu after the general election in march.

Speaking at a conference of municipalities, Mr. Nestor described himself as a champion of parliamentary democracy and commended Estonia's balance of different interests at the Riigikogu, spokespersons said.

"There is not a single businessman in Estonia with a political party of his own," Mr. Nestor continued, also emphasising that there needs to be more interaction between state and politicians and the populace, in comparison with former times.

State, government and parliament should be even more open

The Riigikogu should similarly become more open and engage in more active cooperation with regional municipalities, he added.  

The 3rd Day of Municipalities of Estonia, took place in Narva on Friday, dedicated to the centenary of the Republic of Estonia.

It also explored current Estonia-EU relations and key topics for future cooperation in Narva and Ida-Viru County.

Three Isamaa/Pro Patria members, chair of the constitutional committee Marko Pomerants, chair of the rural affairs committee Aivar Kokk and MP Andres Metsoja, also spoke on behalf of the Riigikogu.

Current political landscape

Of the six parties at the current parliament, three are in the coalition government – the centre-left Social Democratic and Centre parties, plus conservative Isamaa/Pro Patria.

The three opposition parties are free market-championing Reform, conservative-nationalist leaning Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) plus the broadly libertarian Free Party, in addition to three or four independent MPs.

Non-represented registered political parties include the Estonian Greens, the similarly ecologically-inclined Biodiversity Party and the reformist-driven Estonia 200. The latter two are recently-formed.

The general election is on 3 March 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

