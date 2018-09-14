news

Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) welcoming Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Éireann Seán Ó Fearghaíl to Tallinn on Wednesday. 13 September 2018.
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) welcoming Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Éireann Seán Ó Fearghaíl to Tallinn on Wednesday. 13 September 2018. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

At a meeting with Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Éireann Seán Ó Fearghaíl in Tallinn on Wednesday, President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) emphasised that, like Ireland, Estonia likewise wants as close future relations as possible with the UK even as it exits the EU.

"For small countries like Ireland and Estonia, partnership and cooperation in the EU are very important, as well as close contacts with the UK, who is about to leave the Union," Nestor said according to a Riigikogu press release.

The two countries' speakers acknowledged that support of their respective countries' people for EU membership was high; according to recent figures, 93% of the Irish population and 79% of the Estonian population support EU membership.

Nestor also expressed hope that the issue of the border between Ireland and the UK would receive a constructive solution.

Nestor and Ó Fearghaíl both highlighted mutual friendly and close relations between Estonia and Ireland.

The Estonian speaker told his colleague about the political situation in Estonia, the principles of digital government and the work of the Riigikogu, and noted that Estonia's foreign and security policy were based on consensus.

Likewise discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by MP Monika Haukanõmm (Free), were the stability of the EU, the Eastern Partnership and relations with Russia.

While in Tallinn, the Ceann Comhairle also met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson, with whom he discussed the impact of Brexit on Ireland and the EU, the foreign policy situation in the Middle East, security and defence policy issues, as well as the prevention of illegal immigration from North Africa.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogueiki nestorforeign visitsseán ó fearghaíl


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

13.09

Estonian government approves €46 million investment in school buildings

13.09

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

13.09

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

13.09

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

13.09

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

12.09

European Parliament approves copyright law proposed by Estonia's Ansip

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

12.09

Tartu Airport passenger numbers remain on decline

12.09

Over 1,500 young people find summer work in retail

11.09

Estonia's Cybernetica to develop data exchange system for Greenland

11.09

Finance Ministry sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.6%

11.09

OEG shareholders approve squeeze-out at €1.40 per share

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR that the party board has decided to move up the party's extraordinary general meeting by a week as well as elect a new board at the meeting. With that, Nurm said he is willing to run for chairman of the party.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:23

World Cleanup Day 2018 live coverage with ERR

15:44

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14:37

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

13:46

Gallery: Tallinn's renovated Tammsaare Park reopens to public

12:49

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

11:44

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

10:52

Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague

09:54

Riigikogu discusses transition to Estonian-language teaching at all levels

08:50

Ratas to meet with Merkel in Vilnius

13.09

Taavi Rõivas shares and supports Andrus Ansip Europe ambitions

13.09

Major artists support worldwide, Estonia-inspired cleanup day

13.09

Estonian government approves €46 million investment in school buildings

13.09

Baltics call on Commission to preserve Cohesion Fund support after 2020

13.09

Pulp mill plan termination bill completed, Est-For to comment within month

13.09

Mikser visits Brunei in first high-level visit by Estonia

13.09

Reform wants to increase average pensions by €200 over four years

13.09

Blackstone to acquire €1 billion majority stake in Luminor

13.09

Unemployment benefit payout amount to grow by quarter over four years

13.09

Party chairs debate: Coalition won't fall, budget dispute will be sharp

12.09

Free Party shot itself in the foot with Talvik, says MP

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: