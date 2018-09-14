Nestor discusses UK relations with Irish colleague

At a meeting with Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Éireann Seán Ó Fearghaíl in Tallinn on Wednesday, President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) emphasised that, like Ireland, Estonia likewise wants as close future relations as possible with the UK even as it exits the EU.

"For small countries like Ireland and Estonia, partnership and cooperation in the EU are very important, as well as close contacts with the UK, who is about to leave the Union," Nestor said according to a Riigikogu press release.

The two countries' speakers acknowledged that support of their respective countries' people for EU membership was high; according to recent figures, 93% of the Irish population and 79% of the Estonian population support EU membership.

Nestor also expressed hope that the issue of the border between Ireland and the UK would receive a constructive solution.

Nestor and Ó Fearghaíl both highlighted mutual friendly and close relations between Estonia and Ireland.

The Estonian speaker told his colleague about the political situation in Estonia, the principles of digital government and the work of the Riigikogu, and noted that Estonia's foreign and security policy were based on consensus.

Likewise discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by MP Monika Haukanõmm (Free), were the stability of the EU, the Eastern Partnership and relations with Russia.

While in Tallinn, the Ceann Comhairle also met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson, with whom he discussed the impact of Brexit on Ireland and the EU, the foreign policy situation in the Middle East, security and defence policy issues, as well as the prevention of illegal immigration from North Africa.

