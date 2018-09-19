Ratas to attend informal EU summit on migration, internal security, Brexit

news

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is in Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday for an informal meeting with the heads of state and government of EU member states focusing on internal security, migration and the impending withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

In his remarks prior to his departure for Salzburg, Ratas stressed the need for internal security to strengthen the external border of the EU.

"Our security and the openness of our internal borders strongly depend on the strength of the external border of the EU," Ratas was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "For this, we need to modernise infrastructure, develop unified requirements for defending the border, and also strengthen the European Border and Coast Guard Agency."

On the subject of Brexit, the prime minister said that he finds it important that the 27 member states are unified, and that the border issue regarding Ireland and Northern Ireland is resolved.

EU leaders will begin the informal summit with discussions on migration on Wednesday night. They will discuss the latest developments, evaluate the accomplishments in decreasing the number of illegal immigrants, and discuss collaboration with third countries.

On Thursday, the heads of state and government of the EU will continue with the subject of internal security and a more thorough discussion on improving police and judicial cooperation, as well as strengthening border security and cyber resilience.

The leaders of the 27 EU member states and European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier will discuss the progress of negotiations with the UK, as well as subsequent actions. They will focus on future relations with the UK, the final round of negotiations and the border issue regarding Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia late Thursday night.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm confirms candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm on Wednesday confirmed that he will run against incumbent Andres Herkel for chairman of the opposition party in a vote to be held at a general meeting at the end of the month.

