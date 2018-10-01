news

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle, the seat of the Riigikogu. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

The Riigikogu is discussing issues related to the United Kingdom's planned exit from the European Union, the EU's multiannual financial framework and transatlantic relations with visiting MPs from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Monday.

The visiting parliamentarians are hosted by the chairman of the Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee, Toomas Vitsut (Centre), who emphasised that the cooperation between the three Baltic states and Poland is of "great importance," which is why regular meetings are held.

"We will discuss with our colleagues in Tallinn what our common interests in the EU are and how to defend them better in a situation where one important member state is leaving the Union, but the conditions for their withdrawal have not been finally agreed on," Vitsut said according to the Riigikogu's press service.

Vitsut also points out that over the coming years close cooperation will be needed to implement several important joint projects that help connect Estonia with Europe more closely.

"One of these projects is Rail Baltica, for which we have to stand together in the negotiations on the new financial perspective of the EU so that the trains will move by 2026," Vitsut said. Another example is the synchronisation of the Baltic power grids with those of the EU countries to ensure the energy security of the Baltic states and modernise their networks. The Baltic grids are currently still synchronised with the Russian power network.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

brexitriigikogudesynchronisation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

August retail turnover up 2% on year

28.09

Ryanair strike not to affect Tallinn flights

27.09

State favours simplifying foreigners establishing businesses in Estonia

27.09

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

27.09

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

Opinion
10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

Culture
2019 Elections
Leaders of three of the major political parties. Clockwise from left: Jüri Ratas (Centre), Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Mart Helme (EKRE).
Updated

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

Most of the major political parties in Estonia held their extended board meetings on Saturday, at various venues. Recurring themes included tax reform and where tax revenues might derive, Estonia's future development as a free society or otherwise, and the almost universally panned alcohol excise hikes. Battle lines seemed to be quite clearly drawn between some parties, too. Here is a summary, party-by-party.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
13:08

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

12:16

New Free Party chairman aiming for 12 Riigikogu mandates in 2019 election

11:52

Trade unions, employers agree on €540 minimum wage for 2019

11:25

Industrial production up 6% year over year in August

10:16

Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

09:30

Tartu residents not happy with planned bus network changes

08:49

Actress goes after Internet trolls, court orders site to release IPs

30.09

Party board meetings bring crystallisation of positions, policies Updated

30.09

Kersti Kaljulaid co-chair of UN child and woman welfare group

30.09

Kontaveit loses China final

29.09

Several different world views may comprise next parliament, says speaker

29.09

Baltic ministers sign Via Baltica 5G agreement

29.09

No link between Skripal and Estonian spy cases, says security service

28.09

Council of Europe: Gender, older persons' rights need improving in Estonia

28.09

Estonia to discontinue deployments of platoon-sized units to Lebanon

28.09

Russian cultural autonomy needs serious consideration, says Yana Toom MEP

28.09

Est-For Invest eyeing Lake Lämmijärv as water source for pulp mill project

28.09

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

28.09

Gallery: Bus, tram collision in Tallinn's Viru Square disrupts traffic

28.09

Gallery: Victims of MS Estonia sinking remembered in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: