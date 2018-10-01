Riigikogu discussing Brexit, EU multiannual financial framework on Monday

The Riigikogu is discussing issues related to the United Kingdom's planned exit from the European Union, the EU's multiannual financial framework and transatlantic relations with visiting MPs from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Monday.

The visiting parliamentarians are hosted by the chairman of the Riigikogu's EU Affairs Committee, Toomas Vitsut (Centre), who emphasised that the cooperation between the three Baltic states and Poland is of "great importance," which is why regular meetings are held.

"We will discuss with our colleagues in Tallinn what our common interests in the EU are and how to defend them better in a situation where one important member state is leaving the Union, but the conditions for their withdrawal have not been finally agreed on," Vitsut said according to the Riigikogu's press service.

Vitsut also points out that over the coming years close cooperation will be needed to implement several important joint projects that help connect Estonia with Europe more closely.

"One of these projects is Rail Baltica, for which we have to stand together in the negotiations on the new financial perspective of the EU so that the trains will move by 2026," Vitsut said. Another example is the synchronisation of the Baltic power grids with those of the EU countries to ensure the energy security of the Baltic states and modernise their networks. The Baltic grids are currently still synchronised with the Russian power network.

