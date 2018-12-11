Riigikogu to be briefed on government work in implementing EU policies

At the Riigikogu sitting beginning at 10:00 EET on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will provide an overview of the activities of the Estonian government in the implementation of EU policies.

Chairman of the European Union Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Toomas Vitsut (Centre) will also deliver a report, and representatives of the Riigikogu's parliamentary groups will present their positions, according to a Riigikogu press release.

In his report, Ratas will focus on EU values, and discuss developments in and Estonia's contributions to relevant issues faced by the Union, including the internal market, the environment, defence issues, security, migration, and Brexit.

Vitsut will highlight key topics that the European Union Affairs Committee has dealt with over the past year. Among others, he will raise the issue of whether it would be possible to bring EU issues closer to the citizens if the Riigikogu were to change its procedure for legislative proceedings on EU matters, which has remained unchanged since Estonia joined the EU in 2004.

"If we want to make the work of the Riigikogu with EU affairs more visible, Estonia should also consider the holding of forml discussions at plenary sittings following European Councils in cooperation with the prime minister," Vitsut said. "This is done, for example, in Germany and Sweden."

