UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion ({{commentsTotal}})

UK transport minister Chris Grayling.
UK transport minister Chris Grayling. Source: PA Wire/Scanpix
UK Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling (Conservative) hopes to coordinate air and road transport with Estonia and all EU member states, with a no-deal Brexit contingency plan if required.

"It is in the interests of all EU member states as well as the UK that air and road transport connections remain after the UK leaves the EU," Grayling wrote to Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre).

Mr. Grayling highlighted a UK Government White Paper setting out an agreement maintaining reciprocal liberalised aviation and road transport access between, through and within the UK and EU.

All contingencies need covering

"I have every confidence any future transport agreement between the EU and UK will be concluded; the UK's preferred outcome. However, we must plan for alternatives," Mr. Grayling continued. Representatives of the two countries should meet to discuss all contingencies, he said.

UK leader Theresa May has committed to maintaining Britain's responsibilities in this area for as long as it remains in the EU, Mr. Grayling claimed.

"With this in mind, I must emphasise that we are keen to ensure we do not undermine the excellent air and road transport service relationships... between the UK and the EU," he added.

Safety first

Mr. Grayling also noted that the UK wants technical discussions between its Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and its European counterpart, to ensure alignment of respective plans. Mr. Grayling said the UK  wants clarity on aviation safety in any scenario, to authorise carriers between the two blocs.

According to Mr. Grayling, over 130,000 passengers flew between the UK and Estonia in 2017, with UK air visitors spending around €33 million in Estonia.

A UK no deal withdrawal is not certain at present. Mr. Grayling aims for a meeting with Estonia in spring 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

brexitkadri simsontourism in estoniaestonian-uk relationsestonia and brexituk withdrawal from eutransport between uk and estoniauk government


Free Party deputy chairman Kaul Nurm.

Kaul Nurm announces candidacy for Free Party chair

Free Party Deputy Chairman Kaul Nurm told ERR that the party board has decided to move up the party's extraordinary general meeting by a week as well as elect a new board at the meeting. With that, Nurm said he is willing to run for chairman of the party.

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

