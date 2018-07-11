news

Simson proposes not backing Seeder's public transport bill ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) has proposed to the Estonian government not to support a bill introduced by Pro Patria Party chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder that would amend the Public Transport Act in such a way that municipalities are granted additional funding for public transport even without introducing free public transport on county bus lines.

According to Simson, the aim of the national public transport policy and provision of county bus services is better integration of the nationwide network of public transport services and as uniform a provision of the public service by the state regardless of county borders, which is why free public transport was introduced on county bus lines and the former functions of county governments were handed over to the Estonian Road Administration.

"The wish of the initiators of the bill is the opposite, as it represents a wish to favour, using the assets of the state, the creation of a split and autonomous line network and transport service on the local level in the interest of the municipality in the first place," said the minister. "As such, the bill would upend the existing principles of public transport policy and the Public Transport Act and would begin serving as an obstacle to the organisation of public transport serving the transportation needs of local residents."

In addition, she continued, the Pro Patria bill would not ensure the efficient use of resources, as it seeks to make financing the functions of municipalities a duty of the state.

At the same time, Simson agreed with the Minister of Finance's observation that decision-making regarding the allocation of money should be done at a level lower than that of the state government.

"In conclusion, we find that the bill to amend the Public Transport Act runs counter to the goals of the public transport policy thus far and the provision of county public bus services, as well as the amendments to the Public Transport Act that took effect as recently as this January," the minister said.

The Riigikogu accepted a Pro Patria-initiated bill that seeks to change the organisation of public transport to give regional public transport centres the right to impose fares on county bus lines and decide about fare reductions. Minister of Public Administration Janek Mäggi (Centre) has proposed that the government not support the bill. Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (Pro Patria), however, supported it.

The goal of the bill is to let municipalities decide themselves on what to spend the additional money provided to them for the operation of public transport, such as introducing free rides on public transport or adding additional departures to the existing transport network.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

kadri simsonministry of economic affairs and communicationshelir-valdor seederfree public transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:33

Politicians disagree on whether cost of eastern border project worth it

08:49

Gallery: Prime Minister chats with Trump at NATO summit dinner

11.07

Viru Gate tower in Tallinn Old Town available for rent

11.07

Gräzin might not join ALDE replacing Kaja Kallas in European Parliament

11.07

Simson proposes not backing Seeder's public transport bill

11.07

Two men caught attempting to enter Estonia by stowing away under bus

11.07

Ratas to ERR: Germany a strong ally, Nord Stream a political project

11.07

Stoltenberg: NATO to discuss strengthening deterrence stance in Baltics

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia Updated

11.07

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

10.07

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

10.07

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

Opinion
06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

Culture
2019 Elections
Reform Party Leader Kaja Kallas

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

The leader of the Reform Party (Reformierakond), Kaja Kallas, believes that the party will under her leadership win the general elections next spring and is not ruling out cooperation with any political party when a coalition government has to be formed.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:38

Runö ferry to recommence service to Ruhnu Friday evening

14:59

Reform Party leader confident about 2019 elections

14:27

Days two and three of 'free' bus trip round Estonia, did they make it?

13:42

Jaan Tamm steps down as Nordica chairman

13:02

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

12:06

Common challenges have given boost to NATO-EU cooperation, says Jüri Ratas

11:18

Port of Tallinn freight and passenger volumes grow in Q2 2018

10:37

Ratas in Brussels: NATO to continue to bolster collective capability Updated

10:33

Politicians disagree on whether cost of eastern border project worth it

08:49

Gallery: Prime Minister chats with Trump at NATO summit dinner

11.07

Viru Gate tower in Tallinn Old Town available for rent

11.07

Gräzin might not join ALDE replacing Kaja Kallas in European Parliament

11.07

Simson proposes not backing Seeder's public transport bill

11.07

Two men caught attempting to enter Estonia by stowing away under bus

11.07

EKI sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 4%

11.07

Analysts: Danske Bank may be faced with €600 million fine

11.07

Ratas to ERR: Germany a strong ally, Nord Stream a political project

11.07

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia Updated

11.07

Stoltenberg: NATO to discuss strengthening deterrence stance in Baltics

11.07

Day two of free bus trip round Estonia: cramped buses and emerging slang

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: