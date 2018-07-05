news

New transport centre bill could put end to free bus lines scheme ({{commentsTotal}})

News
"Free of charge": A new bill threatens Simson's free county bus lines scheme. Source: ERR
News

A bill to be discussed in the Riigikogu this autumn could turn the just recently introduced free county bus lines scheme on its head. Initiated by Pro Patria/Isamaa, the bill calls for the national parliament to leave it to county transport centres to decide how to arrange their ticket pricing policy.

On 1 July a directive of Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) entered into effect: it made bus lines in Estonia's counties free of charge for residents wherever the county transport centre decided to join the scheme. 11 of them did.

The choice the centres currently have is to either make lines free, or continue under the previous policy, which saw some lines subsidised, and others not.

If Pro Patria gets its way, all of the public transport centres will get complete freedom in the way they arrange their pricing policy. They will receive the subsidies allocated to their region in full, and decide themselves how to use the money.

Free bus lines mostly popular, but inconvenient in some places

The free bus lines were well received, but there were a few complaints as well, as not all of Estonia's transport centres joined the scheme, and this is creating problems.

For instance, while Tartu County joined and now has free local bus lines, the city of Tartu didn't. Buses coming into the city from the surrounding areas now have the problem that their passengers get a free ride by law if they are county residents, but that they are not allowed to disembark on city territory.

This literally means that under the new scheme, someone getting on a bus in Ilmatsalu and heading to Tartu will have to leave the county bus before it enters the city, or otherwise risk a fine by staying on and getting off inside the city limits.

Meanwhile, entry-only bus stops are nothing new. There have long been entry-only stops, where nobody is supposed to actually disembark. There is no actual law preventing someone from leaving a bus at such points, although the driver has the right to notify the passenger of the fact.

The main issue so far was that if Tartu city residents were allowed to use the county line buses just to travel within the city limits, this would lead to overcrowding on the buses and could prevent those who wish to travel county-wide from so doing.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tartucountiestartu countypublic transportfree public transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:34

Traffic deaths double in first half of 2018

04.07

Migration, defence, European unity on table in Italian Presidential visit Updated

04.07

Estonia's eastern border construction and maintenance to cost €320 million

04.07

Court to decide termination of proceedings in Savisaar case in August

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

04.07

Estonian Wikipedia protests EU plans to curtail Internet freedom

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

04.07

Free transport passengers in Tartu County buses can't get off in the city

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

29.06

Tallinna Sadam signs agreement to build logistics complex in Muuga Harbour

Opinion
23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:41

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

13:44

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

12:31

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

12:22

Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

11:21

New transport centre bill could put end to free bus lines scheme

10:46

Tammsaare Park reopening postponed again, Gonsiori St works still slow

09:41

New support programme for drug addicts starts in Tallinn

09:23

Mikser to Italian colleague: Solving migration crisis challenge for Europe

08:34

Traffic deaths double in first half of 2018

04.07

Migration, defence, European unity on table in Italian Presidential visit Updated

04.07

Estonia's eastern border construction and maintenance to cost €320 million

04.07

Court to decide termination of proceedings in Savisaar case in August

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

04.07

Estonia 100: Countrywide 'Journey' concert series beginning today

04.07

Estonian Wikipedia protests EU plans to curtail Internet freedom

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

04.07

Gallery: Italian President in Estonia

04.07

Estonian Navy to spend €30 million on minehunter modernisation

04.07

Free transport passengers in Tartu County buses can't get off in the city

04.07

Wimbledon: Kaia Kanepi out, Anett Kontaveit advances to round two

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: