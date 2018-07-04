news

Free transport passengers in Tartu County buses can't get off in the city ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Tõnis Piir
Tõnis Piir Source: Margus Ansu/Eesti Meedia/SCANPIX
News

Following the introduction of free public transport on county bus lines in 11 of Estonia's counties, it has been established that passengers taking advantage of the scheme in Tartu County are not permitted to alight in Tartu City.

According to Tõnis Piir, board member of Tartu County public transport centre, this hasn't caused any problems yet, however.

Speaking on ERR's Vikerradio show 'Uudis+' yesterday, Mr. Piir stated that there have long been entry-only busstops in the city, where nobody is supposed to actually disembark from a bus.

There is no actual law preventing someone from leaving a bus at such points, Piir said, although the driver has the right to notify the passenger of the fact.

City residents would take up seats intended for county-wide passengers

The main issue is that if Tartu city residents were allowed to use the County line buses just to travel within the city limits, this would lead to overcrowding on the buses and could prevent those who wish to travel county-wide from so doing, Mr. Piir went on.

This is exacerbated by the fact that whereas in Pärnu, for instance, there is only one regional transport centre which deals with both the city and the surrounding hinterland of Pärnu county, whereas Tartu has two centres and thus previously had different pricing between city transport and county.

There had earlier been discussions aimed at convergence in price ticketing, but in the end the decision was taken to go with free transport on the county lines, Piir said, mainly because conditions were more favourable for the latter [in order to qualify for the full Government transport grant, County administrations were required to introduce free public transport on county buses-ed.] , even if on reflection there might have been a case for spending more time to consider things.

''We've made a decision now, and we have to stick with it,'' Piir went on.

''Hopefully the decision to introduce free transport for residents of Tartu County on county line buses will benefit the people living here,'' he went on.

More study needed

However, Tartu County is to conduct analysis on passenger numbers before rolling out the finalized county lines network, despite the free transport provision in most of Estonia's counties having started on 1 July.

Moreover more planning is needed to ensure an efficient County line network and to avoid things like lengthy transfers for passengers, Mr. Piir said, and time is needed to reach this optimisation.

Early indications were good, however, according to Mr. Piir and despite teething problems with regard to automated card readers and the like, after the transition to free transport.

Mr. Piir said he was unaware of any complaints about the new scheme, and that in any case there could be no turning back now.

''I believe it would be unfair to passengers and the populace as a whole to return to the former status quo [ie. paid transport] six months from now, and I don't believe that there will be any volte face on this,' he said, pointing out that so far as the Estonian Road Administration is concerned, the operation of bus traffic in the county is good for the rest of the year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

public transport in estoniatartu county public transportfree public transport in estonian countiestartu city public transport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
03.07

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be halted says foreign minister

03.07

British Army soldier stationed in Estonia dies

03.07

Enterprise Estonia: Stora Enso financial centre an economic boon

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Tartu landmark bridge to get new musical soundtrack, chosen via competition

03.07

25th annual Õllesummer festival starts tomorrow in Tallinn

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

03.07

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

FEATURE
Jean-Claude Juncker and Jüri Ratas.

"It's the rules, stupid!" Estonia and EU financial framework negotiations

The European Union is currently in the early stages of its negotiations about the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the 2021-2027 period. Though funding may be received through new priorities, co-financing rules are a source of worry for the Baltic states, and especially to Estonia.

BUSINESS
03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

02.07

May industrial production increases year on year

01.07

Rescue Board: Tallinn waste fuel plant fire put out on Sunday morning

29.06

Eesti Energia borrows €300 million to buy Nelja Energia

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:26

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

15:10

Estonia 100: Countrywide 'Journey' concert series beginning today

14:35

Estonian Wikipedia protests EU plans to curtail Internet freedom

13:33

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

12:34

Gallery: Italian President in Estonia

11:47

Estonian Navy to spend €30 million on minehunter modernisation

11:16

Free transport passengers in Tartu County buses can't get off in the city

09:23

Wimbledon: Kaia Kanepi out, Anett Kontaveit advances to round two

03.07

Job vacancy creation not itself goal, says Estonian academic and politician

03.07

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should be halted says foreign minister

03.07

British Army soldier stationed in Estonia dies

03.07

Enterprise Estonia: Stora Enso financial centre an economic boon

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Tartu landmark bridge to get new musical soundtrack, chosen via competition

03.07

25th annual Õllesummer festival starts tomorrow in Tallinn

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

03.07

Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Narva music and culture festival

03.07

Number of Eesti Energia Green Energy users triples in eighteen months

03.07

Bill on table aims to tackle major surge in third country immigration

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: