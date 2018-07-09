news

Travel round Estonia for free? Leave it to ERR... ({{commentsTotal}})

Andrew Whyte
Anette Parksepp (left) and Merit Maarits in a county bus somewhere in Estonia.
Anette Parksepp (left) and Merit Maarits in a county bus somewhere in Estonia. Source: ERR/Anette Parksepp
With all bar four of Estonia's 15 counties (Maakonnad) now offering free transport on county bus lines, two ERR journalists decided to put the new system to the test – by attempting to travel around Estonia only by using free transport.

The pair, Merit Maarits and Anette Parksepp, started their journey today at Taebla in Lääne County, and aim to get it done within three days.

In theory, circumnavigating Estonia without paying a cent ought to be possible, although the four counties which opted out of the free transport scheme, Pärnu, Rapla, Lääne-Viru and Harju, all in the west of the country, are obviously off limits.

Merit and Anette are live blogging the event (in Estonian) here, where interested readers can keep up with their progress.

At press time, the duo had reached Haapsalu.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

public transportfree public transportfree public transport in estoniafree public transport in estonian counties


