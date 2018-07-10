news

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
ERR journalists Merit Maarits (left) and Anette Parksepp.
ERR journalists Merit Maarits (left) and Anette Parksepp. Source: Anette Parksepp/ERR
News

Yesterday two ERR journalists, Merit Maarits and Anette Parksepp, decided to put the new free transport in most of Estonia's counties to the test by seeing if they could travel round the country, legally, without having to buy a single ticket. We catch up with them at the end of day one.

The first free bus the two managed to catch was from the small town of Taebla in Lääne County, which took them to Haapsalu on the west coast of Estonia. The bus was relatively modern, and only half-full, and whilst without free WiFi, they were able to charge their phones up at least. Apparently there was no actual indication on or inside the bus that free travel was possible.

The introduction of the free public transport in 11 of the 15 counties in Estonia has not been without confusion, as Merit and Anette found out for themselves in the second stage of the journey yesterday. They caught a smaller minibus-type vehicle to Lihula, in western Estonia, which actually cost Anette one euro but which ended up being free for Merit. The latter's green travel card was accepted as having sufficient funds on it, even though it apparently did not.*

Furthermore the particular bus was signed as being free only for under 20s and over 62s, not for all.

Conversations in Lihula with local residents whilst waiting two hours for a bus to Pärnu, including regular bus users, senior citizens etc. didn't shed much light on the practical workings of the new scheme either.

On catching the next bus, to Pärnu city, southwestern Estonia, Merit decided to try and game the system again by swiping a green card with insufficient credit, but that time the scanner picked up that fact and she was charged one euro for an 'hour's ticket'. Since the journey to Pärnu city lasted longer than an hour, she would have been hoboing the latter part of the journey, but seemingly the bus driver also wasn't sure how the new rules worked.

Thus the two travellers reached Pärnu city yesterday evening, having taken a few buses that day, all of which theoretically should have been free, but cost a few euros in practice.

This morning, Tuesday, they headed to Viljandi; with Merit managing to lose her ill-fated green card, she was able to pick up a Pärnu County card which, apart from being a different colour (blue) from the Tallinn one is apparently still valid in Tallinn city.

You can follow the journey on the live blog (in Estonian) here.

--

*Tallinn City has been running free transport for residents for several years now. Travellers must still swipe their green Tallinn city transport card on entering a bus, tram or trolleybus, and the card still needs to be loaded up with credit when travelling outside the city limits since Harju County, where Tallinn is located, has opted out of the new free county bus travel scheme. Non-residents, foreign tourists etc. will need to credit their card, which can be purchased at kiosks and post offices, even for travel within Tallinn city. The county lines buses are reportedly free for all, not just residents, when obtaining a card, though the workings of this are far from clear as noted above; Tartu city, for instance, still charges for public transport tickets even though Tartu County is part of the free network.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

free public transport in estoniapublic transport in estoniafree public transport in estonian countiesfree county bus lines transport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

09.07

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

09.07

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

09.07

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09.07

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

Opinion
04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:08

Stoltenberg: Eight NATO countries to hit 2% defence pledge by end of year

17:41

Ferry Runö expected to resume operation on Friday

16:36

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

15:48

Mihkelson, Loone, Mikser attend NATO PA meeting ahead of Brussels summit

14:55

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros

13:42

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface

12:57

Trudeau in Riga: Canada to extend Latvia mission by four years

12:14

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk

11:32

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 9-15 July

10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

08:55

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: