news

Day two of free bus trip round Estonia: cramped buses and emerging slang ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Anette Parksep (left) and Merit Maarits during their bus journey round Estonia.
Anette Parksep (left) and Merit Maarits during their bus journey round Estonia. Source: ERR/Anette Parksepp
News

Day two of the trip around Estonia, where two ERR journalists attempt to get around the country for free via the newly-introduced free county bus lines transport system, sees Merit and Anette travelling first to Viljandi, then onwards across southern Estonia to Võru.

On the road to Viljandi, the pair got chatting to fellow travellers, and the topic of free transport came up time and again, without prompting, both with and without the driver's input.

There wasn't that much optimism about the free system surviving in its present form for any length of time, nor was any particularly strong opinion encountered, they reported, although one passenger, a gardner, said that whilst he believed in the principle of paying for services, he was hardly going to look a gift horse in the mouth when a free transport system like this came his way.

The Viljandi-bound bus was also the first which the pair travelled on which was overfull, with some passengers having to stand. Clearly this route would need to operate more than twice a day as is currently the case.

After a quick bite to eat in Viljandi, the next bus, to Karksi-Nuia, a small town of a little over 3000 people to the south of Viljandi and quite near the Latvian border, proved to be something of a more arduous journey as well. With temperatures soaring to around 30 degrees in the bus, and newly-asphalted roads making the already stifling atmosphere even more unpleasant, getting off the bus at its destination in Võru, south Estonia, became uppermost in the minds of both of our correspondents.

Free bus system developing its own lingo?

In general, two types of people seem to have emerged on the trip so far, according to Anette and Merit: The first comprised those who were quite confused about how the system worked as we have noted. However, a second, much more savvy group seems to have appeared as well, with even a type of 'free county bus lines transport' jargon already forming, including phrases like 'two zeros' or 'two to register' already in use between passenger and driver.

The third and final day of the experiment began this morning, Wednesday, and we will provide a full write up of how things panned out, but if you cannot wait, the two travellers are also live blogging (in Estonian) about their exploits here. Day one report is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised/Anette Parksepp and Merit Maarits

free public transportfree public transport in estoniafree public transport in estonian countiesestonian transport system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10.07

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros

10.07

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface

10.07

Trudeau in Riga: Canada to extend Latvia mission by four years

10.07

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk

10.07

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10.07

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

10.07

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

10.07

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

09.07

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

09.07

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

09.07

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

Opinion
04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Minister of Culture Indrek Saar (SDE).

Internal tensions in Social Democratic Party as Saar challenges Ossinovski

A party leadership meeting some two weeks ago apparently got emotional as Minister of Culture Indrek Saar challenged party chairman and Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski. While its most important personalities say they appreciate the party's open culture and its ability to handle things internally, the debates about its future continue.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:16

Day two of free bus trip round Estonia: cramped buses and emerging slang

11:17

Enefit seeks OK from Lithuanian competition authority to buy Nelja Energia

10:10

Internal tensions in Social Democratic Party as Saar challenges Ossinovski

09:51

Airport official: In terms of airports, Tallinn largely on periphery

08:53

Ratas, Mikser, Luik, Terras in Brussels for NATO summit

10.07

Stoltenberg: Eight NATO countries to hit 2% defence pledge by end of year

10.07

Ferry Runö expected to resume operation on Friday

10.07

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

10.07

Mihkelson, Loone, Mikser attend NATO PA meeting ahead of Brussels summit

10.07

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros

10.07

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface

10.07

Trudeau in Riga: Canada to extend Latvia mission by four years

10.07

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk

10.07

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 9-15 July

10.07

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10.07

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10.07

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

10.07

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

10.07

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

10.07

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: