news

Defence committee member clarifies Anvelt Hungary remarks ({{commentsTotal}})

News
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE).
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE). Source: (Sotsiaaldemokraatlik Erakond)
News

Riigikogu National Defence Committee member Marianne Mikko (SDE) said on Monday that interior minister and fellow party member Andres Anvelt's words regarding the construction of border fences could be misconstrued.

Mr. Anvelt said on Thursday, 20 September, that by building border fences, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was 'defending' Europe from migrants, adding that Estonia is prepared to follow suit if required.

Speaking on ETV's ''Studio 1'' current affairs show, Mr. Anvelt said "To protect our country, definitely,'' when asked if Estonia might follow the Hungarian example.

Not wanting internal EU fences

Mr. Anvelt also noted steps not taken at the height of the 2015-2016 migrant crisis are only now being retrospectively implemented, as well as the incidence of attempted illegal border crossings into Estonia from Russia during and after July's football world cup finals.

"In my opinion, the minister formulated his words in a way that could be interpreted as supporting the construction of fences on the internal borders of the EU,'' said Ms. Mikko, on being asked if Mr. Anvelt was speaking for SDE as a whole.

''In fact, this [ie. approving internal EU border fences] is not the case," she went on.

Estonia has an internal EU land border with Latvia, as well as an external EU border with the Russian Federation.

Solidarity and cooperation

"Both the Minister of the Interior and SDE support free movement within the EU and the survival of the Schengen zone. Here the key words are 'solidarity and cooperation'," she added.

Mr. Anvelt had said on Thursday that the Schengen Zone was a key foundation of the EU and that ''...we need solidarity for the Schengen Area to endure."

In this, Mr. Anvelt seemed to differentiate his stance from that of Viktor Orbán, despite having seemingly just noted the positives in his efforts, by implying that Estonia was acting out of solidarity rather than, presumably, taking a unilateral stance. This may also have led to the confusion and need for clarification from Ms. Mikko.

Eastern border another matter

Ms. Mikko also reiterated the importance Mr. Anvelt had placed on of maintaining the EU's external border.

Estonia is currently building its eastern border and vigorously contributing to ensuring that it, and hence the surveillance of the EU's external borders, is state-of-the-art,'' she went on.

Construction work on a permanent eastern border demarcation has been estimated, by Mr. Anvelt himself, at €190 million, with maintenance costing another €70 million to 2026.

Estonia committed to Schengen and EU external security

''We will protect not only 'our own', but also the security of our partner countries. The migration crisis can be effectively dealt with by all member states, which can play a decisive role in strengthening the EU's border and coastal surveillance and in introducing common standards, " Ms. Mikko continued.

Mr. Anvelt had also noted that Estonia was a higher than average per capita contributor to Frontex, the EU's external Schengen border policing authority.

Stressing differences with Orban

Ms. Mikko seemed keener than Mr. Anvelt to keep Hungary at arm's length, however: "Orban's governing is at odds with the rule of law in 21st century Europe,'' she said.

''I'm referring primarily to his behaviour towards the media and the Hungarian opposition, but I'm also opposed to his closeness to Vladimir Putin and to his 'anti-Soros' stance," she added.

She was referring to Mr. Orban's frequent attacks on the Hungarian-American financier George Soros, something of a byword for globalist conspiracy amongst populist circles, despite Mr. Soros in the past funding not only Mr. Orban's government, but even his studies in the UK.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andres anveltsdemarianne mikkosocial democratic partyestonia in euestonian eastern borderimmigration in estoniaminister for the interioirinterior ministryestonia in schengen zone


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

FEATURE
BUSINESS
21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

19.09

Baltic TSOs apply to join Continental Europe Synchronous Area

19.09

Audit: Danske's non-resident customers in Estonia moved over €200 billion

19.09

Share of internet users in Estonia reaches 89%

18.09

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:11

Danish justice minister expresses regrets over Danske

17:24

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian community in New York

17:06

Defence committee member clarifies Anvelt Hungary remarks

16:41

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 24-30 September

15:37

New law to raise number of Estonian MEPs to seven

14:25

Sleet may follow just week after summery temperatures

13:49

Centre exchanges Russian support for Estonian

12:31

Estonia 200 to establish shadow cabinet

11:27

September party ratings: Reform loses ground to Centre

10:24

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

09:20

Live broadcast of papal visit to involve some 100 ERR employees

08:49

Papal visit to disrupt traffic in Tallinn on Tuesday

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

23.09

Tallinn to improve accessibility of public transport

23.09

Gallery: Ratas visits island of Hiiumaa

23.09

Reinsalu: Those who stood against advantaged opponent know price of bravery

22.09

Estonia does not support strengthening Frontex at expense of border guards

22.09

Public transport subsidy to increase to €101 million next year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Deputy minister: No Brexit deals were to be made in Salzburg

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: