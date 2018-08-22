news

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

Joint meeting of the Estonian and Latvian governments in Riga on Tuesday. 21 August 2018.
Joint meeting of the Estonian and Latvian governments in Riga on Tuesday. 21 August 2018. Source: Jürgen Randma/Riigikantselei
A data exchange agreement was signed between Estonia and Latvia on Tuesday following the joint sitting of the two countries' governments, the aim of which is to support the free movement of people between Estonia and Latvia as well as guarantee its citizens services and support based on their respective places of residence.

The goal of the agreement is to promote bilateral Estonian-Latvian cooperation in the freedom of movement of the two countries' residents and information. Cooperation in exchanging data regarding vital statistics would also be simplified.

"Our biggest asset is our people, and therefore we must make an effort to make their daily lives easier using IT means," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said. "The data exchange agreement is the first step toward guaranteeing the exchange of data on Estonian and Latvian residents' place of residence, as well as for guaranteeing services and support meant for them."

The prime minister added that there is still a long way to go in synchronising the data exchange between the two countries' institutions, but that work is being done toward this end.

"If someone moves from Estonia to Latvia or vice versa, in the future, this person would not have to notify the two countries of the change in their place of residence," Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) said, noting that in the future, such information would be exchanged between the two countries automatically.

The agreement will also guarantee residents of the two countries services and social support based on their place of residence.

The Estonian government approved the data exchange agreement on 19 July.

Estonia also has similar agreements in place with Finland and Lithuania.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Olga Ivanova in the Session Hall of the Riigikogu.

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

MP Olga Ivanova, who quit the board of the Centre Party last Friday, announced on Wednesday that she has also left the coalition party's parliamentary group. MP Artur Talvik, who quit the Free Party in May and has since announced plans to form a new political party, has also left the Free Party parliamentary group.

