Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

Secretary-general at the Ministry of Justice, Tõnis Saar, and director general of the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, Antti Riivari, signed an agreement on Tuesday on the exchange of data between the commercial registers of Estonia and Finland from here on in.

Under the agreement, Estonia and Finland will open their commercial registers for a data exchange that includes all the information typically sent to the authorities of their own country.

On the Estonian side, the authority thus gaining access is the Tartu County Court's department of registers, and on the Finnish side the Patent and Registration Office. Only individuals tasked with processing the data and who need it for the performance of their daily duties will have access to the information of the other side, and no data will be forwarded to third parties, the ministry said in a press release.

The preparations for the launch of the automatic data exchange have been completed, the x-Road systems of Estonia and Finland have been linked and the proper functioning of services has been tested, the ministry added.

In May 2016 the prime ministers of both countries signed a joint declaration on data exchange and exchanges of e-services between Estonia and Finland. A similar exchange is already ongoing between the Estonian and Finnish tax authorities.