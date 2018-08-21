Estonian, Latvian governments hold joint sitting dedicated to centennials

Following the first ever joint sitting of the Estonian and Latvian governments in Riga on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that Estonia and Latvia will both develop faster if the two governments support each another.

"When we speak with one voice, our countries' positions will be heard better in our neighbouring region, the European Union, NATO as well as the whole world, but when we act together, we can do a lot to improve the lives and well-being of our own people," Ratas said.

Dedicated to the two neighbouring countries' centennials this year, the historic joint sitting of the two governments took place at the National Library of Latvia in Riga, the goal of which was to strengthen the close friendship between the two countries and promote cooperation on matters important to both sides.

"The joint sitting dedicated to the centennials of Estonia and Latvia is a historic event in many ways and confirms our special friendship," Ratas said at the end of the sitting. "We are good neighbours; we are connected by history and culture, but also by friendly, neighbourly competition."

According to the Estonian prime minister, Estonia and Latvia's most valuable resource, which is also its most limited, is its people. "Every one of our people is important and special," he said. "Therefore, the main goal of our cooperation is improving the lives and well-being of our people, but also supporting the competitive ability of entrepreneurs, improving connectivity and protecting the beautiful natural environment."

Also discussed at the sitting were the promotion of cooperation in guaranteeing well-being and security and both countries, joint steps in regional cooperation and the fields of energy and transport infrastructure, digital connections, economic growth and development, as well as in strengthening regional security.

