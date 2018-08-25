news

German Air Force to take over Ämari role ({{commentsTotal}})

News
NATO Eurofighter Typhoon in Luftwaffe service.
NATO Eurofighter Typhoon in Luftwaffe service. Source: (Luftwaffe/Marcel Wenk)
News

A German Air Force (Luftwaffe) unit is due to replace its French Air Force (Armée de l'Air Française) counterpart in NATO air policing duties, based at Ämari air base in northwestern Estonia, from the week commencing 27 August.

A ceremony marking the rotation handover is to take place at Ämari on Thursday, spokespersons for the Ministry of Defence have announced.

The German contingent is set to made up of four Eurofighter Typhoon jets and replaces the four Mirage 2000-5 jets currently stationed at Ämari, it is reported.

Both NATO air and land forces, the latter centred around the northeastern Estonian town of Tapa, operate on a rotational basis with personnel from several nations including the Netherlands, Spain, the US, the UK, and several more in addition to those of France and Germany, taking part.

The Typhoon is a a twin-engine, canard-delta wing, multirole fighter built by a consortium of companies from several European nations, under the auspices of German company Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH and entered service in 1994. The Dassault Mirage 2000-5 multi-role, single-engined figher is a later version of the Mirage 2000 from the long-serving Mirage series of fighter planes, entering service in 1984. It is no longer in production.

A major incident was sparked on 7 August when an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile was inadvertently fired from a Eurofighter Typhoon in Spanish Air Force service, and on NATO duties, while flying over southern Estonia. Despite an extensive search of the likely impact zone extrapolated from the missile's direction, speed etc., it, or debris from it, has not been found and the search has reportedly been abandoned.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

natoeurofighter typhoonestonia in natoestonian defenceair defence in estoniaämari basegerman air force in estoniafrench air force in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

2018 Ancient Lights Night: Where to go, what to do

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

FEATURE
BUSINESS
24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:58

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

10:01

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair Updated

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Allied training flights in Estonian airspace to continue

24.08

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: