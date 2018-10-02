Spanish pilot behind accidental missile launch receives minimal penalty

The Spanish Air Force has imposed a minimal disciplinary measure on the pilot who misfired an air-to-air missile in Estonia in August, Spanish daily El País reports.

According to the Spanish Air Force, the pilot who accidentally launched an air-to-air type AMRAAM missile in the Estonian airspace on 7 August was found guilty of negligence, however, an investigation led to the discovery of mitigating circumstances.

The Spanish Air Force imposed a minimal disciplinary measure on the pilot — up to 14 days of detention or a financial penalty of up to one week's wages, the daily reports.

On 7 August, a Spanish Eurofighter on NATO Baltic Air Policing duty accidentally fired an air-to-air missile in a north-northwesterly direction in the air practice area above Pangodi near Otepää in Southern Estonia.

The Estonian Defence Forces have yet to find the missile.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!