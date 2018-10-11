Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

news

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is meeting with Estonian foreign minister Sven Mikser in Brussels on Thursday.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is meeting with Estonian foreign minister Sven Mikser in Brussels on Thursday.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday, according to ministry spokespersons.

The meeting is to focus on future steps to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence posture, plus the implementation of decisions from the Brussels Summit in July.

Mr Mikser and Mr Stoltenberg will also discuss cooperation between the EU and NATO, as well as relations with Russia.

Mr Mikser will also formally open Estonia's new permanent representation to NATO at the new NATO headquarters, it is reported. All 30 staff members of the Estonian representation have moved to the new building, which brought international civilian and military staff and representations of 29 countries under the one roof, starting from July.

Defence minister in Italy

Meanwhile Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) is to visit Rome, Italy on Thursday, where he will meet members of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) serving with the EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia.

Mr Luik is to meet his Italian counterpart Elisabetta Trenta and visit the headquarters of the EUNAVFOR MED operation Sophia, which is being conducted on the Mediterranean Sea, ministry spokespersons said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Editor: Andrew Whyte


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

