news

Defence minister in productive meeting with Finnish counterpart ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria).
Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Defence minister Jüri Luik (Pro Patria) met with his Finnish opposite number Jussi Niinistö in Estonia on Friday, discussing defence cooperation and regional security issues.

"Finland is Estonia's reliable friend and one of its most important security partners," Luik said, speaking after the meeting on Muhu island.

Military procurement, including the joint purchase of radar, K9 Thunder howitzers and Finland's sale of 155 mm ammunition to Estonia, exemplify the relationship, he said.

Joint approach

"We have similar security approaches, hence our close cooperation and exchange of information is obvious," Mr. Luik continued, and spoke highly of Finnish units' role in Estonian Exercise Siil (Hedgehog) 2018, inviting them back to Exercise Kevadtorm (Spring Storm) 2019.

EU defence cooperation and Russian military exercises were also covered.

"Decisions made last year, like the establishment of the permanent structured cooperation in defence (PESCO), are now practical realities," Mr. Luik said, noting Finland's role in an Estonian brainchild, the PESCO-based land systems project.

"Vostok 2018 [Russian military manoeuvres] is no surprise,'' Mr. Luik continued, saying Russia ''...annually organises strategic exercises across its military district; the scale of Vostok demonstrates its long-term focus on large-scale warfare capacity," something which Mr. Luik said will be closely monitored.

International efforts

Finland also actively contributes to NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and the Baltic Defence College, both in Estonia.

Both nations' troops have been with NATO in Kosovo and Afghanistan, UN operations in the Lebanon and Middle East, EU operations in Somalia and the Mediterranean, and in Mali. Both have also engaged in Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

Estonia is a NATO member, Finland is not.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfjüri luikjussi niinistöministry of defenceestonian securityestonian defenceestonian defence ministerfinnish defence minister


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
07.09

Violent crime victim aid must be funded by perpetrator income says minister

07.09

Indrek Tarand MEP to stand for SDE in 2019 general election

07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

07.09

Former professional sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson joins Centre Party

07.09

Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia

07.09

Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi to jointly bid for European Capital of Culture 2024

07.09

EDF support personnel practice cooperation with French troops in Mali

06.09

Government reaction to treason: ethnicity, citizenship, travel to Russia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
07.09

EKRE leader: former functions of military intelligence must be restored

07.09

Number of job vacancies increased in second quarter of 2018

07.09

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09.09

Free Party chief: board membership haemorrhaging sinister

09.09

Defence minister in productive meeting with Finnish counterpart

09.09

GALLERY| Fosti wins Tallinn Marathon Updated

09.09

Swine fever annihilates Estonian pig farms

08.09

Political parties hunting for major scalps says ERR political editor

08.09

Danske chief says laundered money nearly €130 billion

08.09

Stray missile investigation suggests pilot error

08.09

Free market key to both Estonia and world, says PM

07.09

Violent crime victim aid must be funded by perpetrator income says minister

07.09

Indrek Tarand MEP to stand for SDE in 2019 general election

07.09

PPA say no to ID card compromise, Gemalto still hope for accord with state

07.09

EKRE leader: former functions of military intelligence must be restored

07.09

Number of job vacancies increased in second quarter of 2018

07.09

Former professional sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson joins Centre Party

07.09

Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia

07.09

Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi to jointly bid for European Capital of Culture 2024

07.09

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

07.09

EDF support personnel practice cooperation with French troops in Mali

06.09

Government reaction to treason: ethnicity, citizenship, travel to Russia

06.09

Finn living in Estonia involved in anti-bullying scam worth millions

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: