Estonian, Finnish parliaments holding joint seminar to celebrate centenary

The Riigikogu and the Eduskunta, the Parliament of Finland are holding a joint seminar in Helsinki today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia.

The seminar will be opened by President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Speaker of the Eduskunta Paula Risikko. According to Nestor, the friendship between Estonia and Finland has lasted so long and the history of the two countries is so intertwined that it is actually hard to describe it.

"We and the Finns are like brothers and sisters who occasionally may have different opinions, but who are united in joy and in sorrow," Nestor said according to a Riigikogu press release. "Today I'm in Helsinki at the invitation of the Parliament of Finland to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Estonia and discuss our cooperation in the areas of security, economy and culture."

The joint seminar in Helsinki is also attended by Vice-President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform), Chairman of the Estonia-Finland Parliamentary Group Kalle Palling (Reform) as well as the group's members, Urve Tiidus (Reform), Barbi Pilvre (SDE), Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Meelis Mälberg (Reform), Heljo Pikhof (SDE), Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre), Heidy Purga (Reform) and Marko Pomerants (Pro Patria).

According to the press release, Kalle Palling pointed out that besides excellent bilateral relations, Estonia and Finland also cooperate closely within the European Union. Palling added that Estonia is happy to share its experience of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union with Finland, which has already started preparations for its own turn, to start in the second half of 2019.

