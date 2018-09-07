Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia

The Finnish government approved a proposal on Thursday to sell ammunition for the Estonian Defence Force's 155 mm howitzers to Estonia. The Finnish defence ministry confirmed the decision on Friday.

The volume of the transaction is €8.5 million, taxes excluded. The agreement on the sale of artillery rounds will be signed by the ministries of defence of both countries in the upcoming weeks.

Details of the transaction, such as the amount and quality of the rounds, will remain confidential at the request of the Estonian government, the Finnish ministry said.

The ammunition is sold out of Finland's existing stocks. The sale won't affect Finland's own defence readiness, the ministry added. Most of the ammunition was manufactured in Finland by defence contractor Nammo Lapua Oy.

The agreement is signed in connection with the ongoing joint efforts between Estonia and Finland regarding artillery. The Estonian government earlier announced that it will buy South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, a type Finland decided to procure in early 2017.