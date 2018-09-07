news

Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
K9 Thunder howitzers.
K9 Thunder howitzers. Source: South Korean Armed Forces
News

The Finnish government approved a proposal on Thursday to sell ammunition for the Estonian Defence Force's 155 mm howitzers to Estonia. The Finnish defence ministry confirmed the decision on Friday.

The volume of the transaction is €8.5 million, taxes excluded. The agreement on the sale of artillery rounds will be signed by the ministries of defence of both countries in the upcoming weeks.

Details of the transaction, such as the amount and quality of the rounds, will remain confidential at the request of the Estonian government, the Finnish ministry said.

The ammunition is sold out of Finland's existing stocks. The sale won't affect Finland's own defence readiness, the ministry added. Most of the ammunition was manufactured in Finland by defence contractor Nammo Lapua Oy.

The agreement is signed in connection with the ongoing joint efforts between Estonia and Finland regarding artillery. The Estonian government earlier announced that it will buy South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, a type Finland decided to procure in early 2017.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

finlandestonian defence forceskorea k9 thunder howitzersministry of defenceammunition


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
06.09

Tallinn Marathon means weekend traffic disruption

06.09

Tallinn Music Week already accepting artist applications

06.09

British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

06.09

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

06.09

ISS: Security clearance cannot completely rule out traitors

06.09

Blue Awakening wants ethnic profiling of those with access to state secrets

06.09

Police and ID card producer might agree to settle, writes daily

06.09

Saaremaa bridge advocates meet with Chinese business executives

FEATURE
BUSINESS
05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

04.09

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

04.09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Höövelson with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, 7 September 2018.
Updated

Former professional sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson joins Centre Party Updated

The Centre Party announced on Friday that their latest member is former sumo wrestler and businessman Kaido Höövelson, also known as Baruto. Höövelson was recently made a member of investment agency Enterprise Estonia's supervisory board, and told ERR's Estonian news already in June this year that he is considering running for parliament next year.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:07

EKRE leader: former functions of military intelligence must be restored

13:24

Number of job vacancies increased in second quarter of 2018

12:11

Former professional sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson joins Centre Party Updated

12:08

Finland to sell ammunition for 155 millimetre howitzers to Estonia

11:21

Pärnu, Tartu, Viljandi to jointly bid for European Capital of Culture 2024

10:08

Consumer price index continues to increase in August

08:52

EDF support personnel practice cooperation with French troops in Mali

06.09

Government reaction to treason: ethnicity, citizenship, travel to Russia

06.09

Finn living in Estonia involved in anti-bullying scam worth millions

06.09

Tallinn Music Week already accepting artist applications

06.09

British Army football final to be played in Tallinn

06.09

Upcoming budget negotiations: no great surprises in store regarding tax

06.09

ISS: Security clearance cannot completely rule out traitors

06.09

Blue Awakening wants ethnic profiling of those with access to state secrets

06.09

Police and ID card producer might agree to settle, writes daily

06.09

Saaremaa bridge advocates meet with Chinese business executives

05.09

Irish Tánaiste Simon Coveney meets with foreign minister Mikser in Tallinn

05.09

Taking in treason suspects victory for counterintelligence services says PM

05.09

Russian law amend means leased cars need guarantee payment to cross border

05.09

Treason suspects named as father and son Deniss Metsavas and Pjotr Volin

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: