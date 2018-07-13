EDF to purchase C90 disposable grenade launchers for €30 million

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) is set to purchase €30 million of C90 disposable, shoulder-fired grenade launchers and ammunition for the grenade launchers from Spain's Instalaza S.A.

The framework agreement on the purchase of C90s, ammunition and training equipment was concluded for five years, it appears from an announcement published in Estonia's public procurement register.

Previously, Instalaza has supplied the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) with grenade launchers with armor-penetrating and anti-bunker/building warheads alike.

The first batch of C90s was supplied to Estonia in 2009, and after testing in Estonia and Afghanistan a decision was made to continue purchases of the weapon.

The one-man-operated rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher weighs from 4.7-5.1 kg and has a point target range of 350 m. Its projectile can penetrate up to 480 mm of armor.