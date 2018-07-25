news

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Javelin missile system in action
Javelin missile system in action Source: Lucas Jackson/Reuters/Scanpix
News

The US Department of Defence has reportedly signed a contract worth more than $307.5 million for supplying foreign states with Javelin anti-tank systems, some of which will go to Estonia.

According to a press release on the US Department of Defence's site, the Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV systems are to be supplied to five countries,

The systems will go to fellow NATO and EU member state Latvia, as well as Ukraine, in addition to Estonia.

The other recipient states are Australia, Taiwan and Turkey.

According to the agreement, the systems should be ready by 31 August 2021.

The US administration had already approved supplying Ukraine with Javelins last year, and the first batch has since arrived in the country, it is reported.

The FGM-148 Javelin is an American man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile  which came into service in 1996. The Estonian Defence Forces has already taken consignment of previous batches of Javelin launchers and missiles, the latter already likely to number in the hundreds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

natoedfestonian defence forcesjavelin anti-tank system


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:49

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

24.07

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

24.07

Thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in forecast for Tuesday

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
10:24

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Eesti Energia has an iron grip on local energy market says Eleon head

23.07

Estonia's Interior Ministry seeking to introduce digital nomad visa

23.07

New builds, outer areas of Tallinn popular at Kalamaja's expense

23.07

Nordica forced to cancel flights over weekend as many employees fall ill

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:52

Taavi Sõnajalg to remain in custody after late June shooting

16:19

Priit Eelmäe to take over as Tartu University Hospital director

15:27

Safety barrier to be built on Pakri Cliff

14:22

Estonians make 24 card payments per month on average

13:44

Hottest day of year likely lies ahead this weekend, warns weather service

12:32

Estonia to receive US-built Javelin anti-tank systems

11:56

Browder complaint claims 26 Estonian Danske employees formed criminal group

10:53

Ride sharing app Yandex pays drivers guaranteed €5-6 per trip

10:24

Solar power plant completed on island of Ruhnu

09:31

Estonian épée team narrowly loses to US in World Championship quarterfinal

08:49

Large area of land in Pärnu County placed under archaeological protection

24.07

Anvelt disagrees with auditor general's criticism of eastern border project

24.07

Alexela to buy electricity seller 220 Energia for undisclosed sum

24.07

Estonian police catch nearly 3,400 drivers under influence in six months

24.07

Enterprise Estonia: Conference tourists leave €45 million in local economy

24.07

Estonian leaders offer condolences to families of Greek wildfire victims Updated

24.07

Man hit by train in Rapla County dies

24.07

Bank of Estonia: Second quarter banking sector profit down 3% on year

24.07

Number of Tallinn restaurant-related food poisoning cases up to 33

24.07

Urve Palo resignation reactions: Not an unexpected move

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: