Estonia to buy anti-tank, artillery ammunition with US support

Javelin live fire exercise.
Javelin live fire exercise. Source: (Siim Teder, Karl Martin Räästas/Estonian Defence Forces)
Estonia is planning to use support to be provided by the United States to buy ammunition for its Javelin missile systems as well as artillery ammunition and intelligence equipment.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told BNS on Wednesday that a total of approximately $170 million worth of support from various funds has been earmarked for Baltic military defense this year; this sum is to be divided between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

According to the spokesperson, Estonia can purchase defense equipment from the U.S. for this sum.

"Estonia has decided to buy ammunition for its Javelin anti-tank systems, 155-millimeter ammunition, and intelligence equipment," they said, adding that the necessary procurements are already partially ongoing, but the exact date of delivery has yet to be determined.

The U.S. also plans to provide nearly $100 million for the procurement of large-caliber ammunition and over $70 million in training and equipping programs for the Baltics to boost the capacity of the militaries or state-level security forces of all three Baltic states, it appears from a joint statement adopted by the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the U.S. on Tuesday.

The U.S. continues to improve defense and security infrastructure in the Baltic region, strengthen Baltic national resilience efforts as well as build defense capacity through security assistance programs such as Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and International Military Education and Training (IMET).

The Baltic states have also traditionally received a combined $3.5 million annually in IMET assistance earmarked for allowing 150 students to attend formal training at U.S. military academies.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

Estonia at 100
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

