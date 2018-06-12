news

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles ({{commentsTotal}})

News
EDF members with a Mistral system during Siil.
EDF members with a Mistral system during Siil. Source: Sergei Stepanopv/ERR
News

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) has signed a contract on the purchase of short range air defence systems from the French armaments manufacturer MBDA France ith the intention of purchasing €50 million worth of missiles and training equipment.

ECDI director Col. Rauno Sirk and MBDA France Vice-President Didier Philippe signed the contract on the purchase of Mistral short range missles and training equipment at the Eurosatory defence fair in Paris on Tuesday, spokespeople for the centre said.

According to the contract, the centre will buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles and equipment over the 2020-2027 period. In addition, the framework agreement allows the country to buy additionally anti-aircraft missiles for €100 million.

"Procurement of ammunition is one of our top priorities next to the soon-to-be completed procurement of new automatic firearms and self-propelled howitzers, and a critical investment in actual defence readiness," Sirk said.

Mistral is a "fire and forget" anti-aircraft missile system guided by infrared homing with an effective range of up to six kilometres.

Under the contract, Estonia will continue to purchase Mistral M3 missiles that have better precision and a longer life-span than older types. "Estonia was the first foreign country to deploy new type Mistral missiles," Sirk noted. "They are technologically advanced, a more precise guidance system and electronics help distinguish intended targets from incorrect ones, and they are practically maintenance-free,"

Estonia placed its first order for Mistral missiles in 2007 and they were added to the arsenal of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) in 2009. The country is currently buying Mistral missiles under a contract concluded with MBDA in 2015.

According to Ministry of Defence plans, more than €200 million will be invested in ammunition in 2018-2022.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

estonian defence forcesministry of defenceestonian centre for defence investmentseurosatorydefence industry


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

10.06

Estonian, Finnish and allied combat engineers demonstrate their skills

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

09.06

RAF jets to return to Estonian airspace in 2019

09.06

NATO's eastern allies want 'increased naval, air presence'

BUSINESS
11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

10.06

S&P confirms Estonia's rating at AA- with stable outlook

08.06

Cornerstone for Balticconnector gas pipeline laid on Friday

08.06

Eesti Energia seeks OK from Competition Authority to buy Nelja Energia

Opinion
30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:31

Elering: Desynchronisation of Baltics from Russia may be delayed

15:24

Estonia to buy €50 million worth of Mistral missiles

14:16

Mikser on Kim-Trump summit: Gesture must be backed by actual steps

13:08

Vikipalu wildfire reaches 200 hectares in size Updated

12:10

Netherlands recruits Baltic states to compensate for effects of Brexit

11:26

Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

10:17

Eesti Energia increases electricity production capacity from oil shale gas

09:22

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on state visit to Estonia

08:50

Estonian border guards detect five illegal border crossings over weekend

11.06

Ten Estonian companies participating in Paris defence industry fair

11.06

Administrative court rejects Centre Party, Pettai appeals

11.06

Estonian Railways to improve safety at 50 level crossings

11.06

Laar-led Estonian government approved construction of pulp mill in 2000

11.06

May registered unemployment up 0.8% on year

11.06

Estonia moving to make GDPR more restrictive: Press freedom under threat?

11.06

Andres Sutt resigns from Eesti Energia management board

11.06

Construction of Kose-Võõbu section of Tartu Highway remains on schedule

11.06

April exports up 16%, imports 13% on year

11.06

Military committee of NATO's parliamentary assembly meeting in Tallinn

10.06

Tartu signal box equipment to be replaced in aftermath of fire

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: