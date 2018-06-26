news

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia and South Korea signed a €46 million agreement on the purchase of self-propelled howitzers. 26 June, 2018.
Open gallery
19 photos
Photo: Estonia and South Korea signed a €46 million agreement on the purchase of self-propelled howitzers. 26 June, 2018. Author: Rene Riisalu/mil.ee
News

Estonia on Tuesday signed an agreement with South Korea for the purchase of K9 Thunder self-propelled 155mm howitzers. The €46 million contract, one of the most significant defence procurements of the decade, includes 12 artillery systems, training, maintenance and spare parts.

The first howitzers are scheduled to arrive in Estonia in 2020, the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) announced.

"This artillery procurement will bring Estonia's defence capability to a new level and is one of the most significant steps in building up armoured manoeuvre capability," said Col. Rauno Sirk, director of the ECDI. "Estonia will have at its disposal a weapons system with the most powerful firepower yet, which is developed taking the needs of conscripts and reservists into account, and which is dependable and mobile in even extreme conditions."

The process of selecting the most suitable artillery system for Estonian conditions began in 2016. In the course of the process, experts from the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), the Ministry of Defence and the ECDI assessed various weapons systems, and the results of the analyses indicated that the K9 Thunder was the most modern self-propelled artillery system with the greatest combat power, according to a press release.

"The Finns' thorough analysis and the [test] firing conducted in Norway, where the artillery proved itself very dependable in conditions similar to or even more severe than those in Estonia, helped us make our decision," said Priit Soosaar, head of the Procurement Department at the ECDI. "The use of the same weapons system in neighbouring countries will help integrate opportunities for maintenance and repair as well as joint orders for ammunition and spare parts."

In addition to Finland and Norway, the K9 Thunder is also in use in Poland, Turkey and India. The expected lifespan of the weapons system is at least 30 years, and according to the centre it should be simple to upgrade and rebuild.

Present at the signing on Tuesday were Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras, Director of the Defence Investments Department of the Ministry of Defence Kusti Salm, Lt. Col. Kaarel Mäesalu, inspector of artillery for the EDF, and officers and officials belonging to the procurement work group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcessouth koreaministry of defenceestonian centre for defence investmentshowitzers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

25.06

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

25.06

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

25.06

Midsummer night relatively uneventful for Rescue Board

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

West Coast US consulate not going to happen this year

23.06

Estonia to support initiatives in €3.4 million foreign aid package

BUSINESS
10:55

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

25.06

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

24.06

Estonian ride-hailing app Taxify expands in Romania, Mexico

23.06

Estonia: Construction work at Tallinn harbour D terminal to start Monday

22.06

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:03

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

16:16

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

16:08

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

15:14

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

14:43

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

14:07

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

12:53

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

11:49

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

10:55

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

09:51

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

08:40

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

25.06

Estonia likely to give in to Poland's demands on desynchronisation

25.06

Gallery: Gaudeamus festival brings over 4,000 Baltic performers to Tartu

25.06

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

25.06

Scientists: Farming in Estonia to get more difficult

25.06

Ruhnu only accessible via Saaremaa as broken down ferry undergoes repairs

25.06

Luik to attend EU foreign, defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg

25.06

Average state exam scores not enough to qualify for University of Tartu

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: