Tallinn and Seoul sign six-point agreement of good will

Seoul Mayor Park Won-Soon, currently on a tour of several European cities, stopped by in Tallinn on Friday to sign an agreement of good will. It focuses on the fields of smart cities, e-governance and cyber security, cooperation between the city councils and wider cooperation between their companies, NGOs and educational institutions.

Topics discussed at the meeting of the two mayors included the use and potential of ID cards, mobile payments and Tallinn's public transport system.

"They are of course interested in the Estonian ID card, but the world is developing very quickly. The more we talked about mobile payments with our Asian colleagues, the clearer it became that the ID card technology that has served us relatively well doesn't actually represent the newest generation anymore," Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (Centre) said.

Aas added that Tallinn had had no previous contacts with Seoul, but said that relations in this format with a major and very large Asian city is "a very good opportunity" for Tallinn.

There was talk about a return visit as well, Aas said, pointing out that with Tallinn's recently intensified contact with Beijing, 2018 has been a very productive year for the Estonian capital with regards to Asia.

Park Won-Soon is currently on a tour of Europe that also includes visits to Bilbao, Zurich and Barcelona.

