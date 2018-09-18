news

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing ({{commentsTotal}})

News
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. 18 September 2018.
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. 18 September 2018. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Twitter
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on a working visit to China, where she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid wrote in a post on social media that she was glad to meet President Xi in Beijing.

"Relations between China and Estonia are at an all time high," she wrote, adding that the two heads of state discussed trade relations, e-commerce and Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

While in China, Kaljulaid is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Li Keqiang and participate in the annual technology and innovation conference of the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

The Estonian president will also participate in a roundtable of Estonian and Chinese entrepreneurs and meet Chinese university students who are studying the Estonian language.

Kaljulaid is a working visit to China from 18-21 September. The last time an Estonian head of state visited China was in 2005.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidchinabeijingxi jinpingvisits abroad


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

17.09

County buses often overcrowded since free transport introduced

17.09

Tänak wins 2018 Rally Turkey, writes Estonian rally history

FEATURE
BUSINESS
17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

16.09

Bank of Estonia: Labour force participation to rise despite aging society

16.09

Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

16.09

WSJ: US probing money laundering at Danske's Estonian branch

15.09

INTERVIEW: Tallinna Vesi CEO makes Tallinn water even more transparent

14.09

Pipedrive makes Forbes top 100

14.09

UK minister: Transport between UK and Estonia, EU needs discussion

14.09

FT: Deutsche voiced concerns to Danske over clients in 2015

Opinion
12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

Culture
2019 Elections
Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the Riigikogu Hannes Hanso (SDE).

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

Former Minister of Defence and current Social Democratic MP Hannes Hanso announced on Monday that he will not be running in the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March and wants to focus more on his family.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:31

Kallas: Reform Party would scrap free regional public transport

16:43

Up to 120,000 people without health insurance in Estonia

15:50

Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

14:47

No drops in excises expected as state budget more or less ready

13:52

US court orders Estonian forex broker Tallinex to pay over $10 million

12:49

10 companies ready to privately finance bridges to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa

11:55

Exhibit on Baltic centennials, US-Baltic relations opens at Riigikogu

10:53

Employers' manifesto: Tax hikes must be stopped

09:51

Tallinn University of Technology adopts TalTech nickname

08:54

Vseviov: US wants to strengthen cooperation with Estonia

17.09

Finance authority: Denmark knew about Danske risk in 2012

17.09

Court: Partner in same-sex partnership has right to residence permit

17.09

Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

17.09

Michel Sittow exhibit at Kumu attracts nearly 65,000 visitors

17.09

PPA to cancel over 200 speed camera tickets due to software glitch

17.09

Hannes Hanso to leave politics next spring

17.09

Former minister Õunapuu leaves SDE for Centre

17.09

Riigikogu board approves changes to lineups of four standing committees

17.09

World Cleanup Day: Total figures not yet final as some cleanups postponed

17.09

Tennis rankings: Kontaveit maintains position, Zopp sees sharp drop

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: