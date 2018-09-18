Kaljulaid meets with Chinese president in Beijing

President Kersti Kaljulaid is currently on a working visit to China, where she met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Kaljulaid wrote in a post on social media that she was glad to meet President Xi in Beijing.

"Relations between China and Estonia are at an all time high," she wrote, adding that the two heads of state discussed trade relations, e-commerce and Estonia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

Glad to meet president Xi in #Beijing on my official visit! Relations between #China & #Estonia are all time high. Discussed trade relations, e-commerce & also our #UNSC candidacy pic.twitter.com/jfFYdXReod — Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) September 18, 2018

While in China, Kaljulaid is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Li Keqiang and participate in the annual technology and innovation conference of the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

The Estonian president will also participate in a roundtable of Estonian and Chinese entrepreneurs and meet Chinese university students who are studying the Estonian language.

Kaljulaid is a working visit to China from 18-21 September. The last time an Estonian head of state visited China was in 2005.