Kaljulaid to meet Chinese president, PM next week

President Kersti Kaljulaid is to depart for a working visit to China next week, where she is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang as well as participate in the annual technology and innovation conference of the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

During her visit, the Estonian head of state will also participate in a roundtable of Estonian and Chinese entrepreneurs and meet Chinese university students who are studying the Estonian language.

According to Foreign Policy Adviser to the President Lauri Kuusing, political and economic relations between Estonia and China are important, as China is the world's second-largest economy as well as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"Meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister will allow for Estonia and its success story to be introduced at the highest political level as well as promote bilateral economic ties with Estonia's most important trade partner in Asia," Kuusing said.

Cultural cooperation between Estonia and China has increased in recent years, but economic cooperation between the two countries has developed successfully as well.

"We are jointly building a power plant in Jordan and are organising the logistics of goods ordered from China's e-trade platforms to Europe," observed Estonian Ambassador to China Marten Kokk. "In addition, at least two noteworthy investments have come from China to Esotnia over the course of the last year — to ride-hailing company Taxify as well as to aircraft maintenance company Magnetic MRO."

The ambassador said that Estonia has also begun establishing itself in China, noting that Stigo electric scooters have been produced in China for some time already, and that the Estonian company Saare EREK opened a milled log and element house factory in China's Hubei Province last week, becoming the largest Baltic employer in China with 15,000 sq m and 100 employees.

Kaljulaid will be on a working visit to China from 18-21 September. The last time an Estonian head of state visited China was in 2005.